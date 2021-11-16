A new oxide layer enhancement for perovskite electronic materials
By GIST (Gwangju Institute of Science, Technology)
Phys.org
6 days ago
As our lifestyles become ingrained in flexible electronics, smart devices, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, etc., high performance, electronic components that can perform high speed data collection, processing, and execution become a necessity. Certain perovskites are crystal structures that can be promising alternatives to silicon-based components for these next generation...
The limited reservoir of fossils fuels and the ever-increasing threats of climate change have encouraged researchers to develop alternative technologies to produce eco-friendly fuels. Green hydrogen generated from the electrolysis of water using renewable electricity is considered a next-generation renewable energy source for the future. But in reality, the overwhelming majority of hydrogen fuel is obtained from the refining of fossils fuels due to the high cost of electrolysis.
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has developed a material for cathodes in li-ion batteries called Layered-Rocksalt Intergrown Battery Electrode Material which ensures high capacity, fast charging time and energy transfer, and superior cycling and thermal stability. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has developed a material for cathodes in li-ion batteries called Layered-Rocksalt...
– Easy to acquire data for all specimen types – JEOL Ltd. announces the development and release of a new scanning electron microscope (SEM), the JSM-IT510 series, in November 2021. Top Crypto News: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What Gives Bitcoin Value?. Product Development Background. Scanning electron microscopes are...
Doping is a well-known strategy to enhance the electrochemical energy storage performance of layered cathode materials. Many studies on various dopants have been reported; however, a general relationship between the dopants and their effect on the stability of the positive electrode upon prolonged cell cycling has yet to be established. Here, we explore the impact of the oxidation states of various dopants (i.e., Mg2+, Al3+, Ti4+, Ta5+, and Mo6+) on the electrochemical, morphological, and structural properties of a Ni-rich cathode material (i.e., Li[Ni0.91Co0.09]O2). Galvanostatic cycling measurements in pouch-type Li-ionÂ full cells show that cathodes featuring dopants with high oxidation states significantly outperform their undoped counterparts and the dopants with low oxidation states. In particular, Li-ion pouch cells with Ta5+- and Mo6+-doped Li[Ni0.91Co0.09]O2 cathodes retain about 81.5% of their initial specific capacity after 3000 cycles at 200"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1. Furthermore, physicochemical measurements and analyses suggest substantial differences in the grain geometries and crystal lattice structures of the various cathode materials, which contribute to their widely different battery performances and correlate with the oxidation states of their dopants.
Researchers at the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC) in Spain have fabricated a crystalline silicon solar cell based on vanadium oxide (V2O5) films used as a hole-selective layer. The novelty of their approach consists of replacing thermal evaporation with atomic layer deposition (ALD) for the deposition of the films. The...
In the race toward practical fusion energy, tokamaks (donut-shaped plasma devices) are the leading concept—they have achieved better confinement and higher plasma temperatures than any other configuration. Two major magnetic fields are used to contain the plasma: a toroidal field (along the axes of the donut) produced by external coils and the field from a ring current flowing in the plasma itself. The performance of a tokamak, however, comes with an Achilles heel—the possibility of disruptions, a sudden termination of the plasma driven by instabilities in the plasma current. Since the plasma current provides the equilibrium and confinement for the tokamak, the challenge of taming disruptions must be addressed and solved.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have been increasingly used in materials science to build predictive models and accelerate discovery. For selected properties, availability of large databases has also facilitated application of deep learning (DL) and transfer learning (TL). However, unavailability of large datasets for a majority of properties prohibits widespread application of DL/TL. We present a cross-property deep-transfer-learning framework that leverages models trained on large datasets to build models on small datasets of different properties. We test the proposed framework on 39 computational and two experimental datasets and find that the TL models with only elemental fractions as input outperform ML/DL models trained from scratch even when they are allowed to use physical attributes as input, for 27/39 (â‰ˆ"‰69%) computational and both the experimental datasets. We believe that the proposed framework can be widely useful to tackle the small data challenge in applying AI/ML in materials science.
The silicon alternative could usher in a new generation of electronic devices, Korean investigators assert. Perovskite is frequently touted as a promising electronics material for optoelectronics applications. Materials researchers this week reported an advance by fabricating thin films based on perovskite semiconductors that yielded substrates with tunable electronic properties. That,...
Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 85 (2021) Cite this article. Complementary electronics has represented the corner stone of the digital era, and silicon technology has enabled this accomplishment. At the dawn of the flexible and wearable electronics age, the seek for new materials enabling the integration of complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology on flexible substrates, finds in low-dimensional materials (either 1D or 2D) extraordinary candidates. Here, we show that the main building blocks for digital electronics can be obtained by exploiting 2D materials like molybdenum disulfide, hexagonal boron nitride and 1D materials such as carbon nanotubes through the inkjet-printing technique. In particular, we show that the proposed approach enables the fabrication of logic gates and a basic sequential network on a flexible substrate such as paper, with a performance already comparable with mainstream organic technology.
The interesting thing about disruptive technology is you don’t know that it’s disruptive until it has caused a major shift in the way we use, automate, bank, and conduct our daily business as consumers. Now and then a team comes up with a product that is so groundbreaking that it just seems to effortlessly solve an obvious problem we may not even know we had.
In low-dimensional systems, the combination of reduced dimensionality, strong interactions and topology has led to a growing number of many-body quantum phenomena. Thermal transport, which is sensitive to all energy-carrying degrees of freedom, provides a discriminating probe of emergent excitations in quantum materials and devices. However, thermal transport measurements in low dimensions are dominated by the phonon contribution of the lattice, requiring an experimental approach to isolate the electronic thermal conductance. Here we measured non-local voltage fluctuations in a multi-terminal device to reveal the electronic heat transported across a mesoscopic bridge made of low-dimensional materials. Using two-dimensional graphene as a noise thermometer, we measured the quantitative electronic thermal conductance of graphene and carbon nanotubes up to 70"‰K, achieving a precision of ~1% of the thermal conductance quantum at 5"‰K. Employing linear and nonlinear thermal transport, we observed signatures of energy transport mediated by long-range interactions in one-dimensional electron systems, in agreement with a theoretical model.
MIT physicists and colleagues have demonstrated an exotic form of superconductivity in a new material the team synthesized only about a year ago. Although predicted in the 1960s, until now this type of superconductivity has proven difficult to stabilize. Further, the scientists found that the same material can potentially be manipulated to exhibit yet another, equally exotic form of superconductivity.
Market-leading provider of vehicle safety systems Brigade Electronics has launched a new predictive collision detection system. Latest Technology Insights : Teledyne e2v HiRel Announces New Radiation Dosimeters For Space Applications. Sidescan®Predict is the next generation of collision avoidance systems. Supported by the Knowledge Transfer Partnership initiative with Cambridge University, the...
Due to an increase in large-scale attacks focused on developers, it’s crucial for businesses to secure their software development lifecycle. Companies are waking up to software supply chain issues. With the SolarWinds breach for example, malicious code was inserted along the build process for their Orion product. This resulted in deploying malicious, trojanized updates to roughly 18,000 SolarWinds customers. This update was carried downstream to impact a significantly larger attack surface than anyone anticipated. Being able to combat these modern-day attacks is becoming increasingly difficult, as bad actors are getting more sophisticated and targeting developers now more than ever.
When a muscle becomes injured, it repairs itself using a flurry of cellular activity, with stem cells splitting and differentiating into many types of specialized cells, each playing an important role in the healing process. Biologists have struggled to study rare and transient muscle cells involved in the process, but...
Demonstrating that a material thought to be always chemically inert, hexagonal boron nitride (hBN), can be turned chemically active holds potential for a new class of catalysts with a wide range of applications, according to an international team of researchers. hBN is a layered material and monolayers can be exfoliated...
When a magician suddenly pulls a tablecloth off a table laden with plates and glasses, there is a moment of suspense as the audience wonders if the stage will soon be littered with broken glass. Until now, an analogous dilemma had faced scientists working with special electrical bubbles to create the next generation of flexible microelectronic and energy storage devices.
In vertebrates, large exons often skip splicing events and are evolutionarily conserved. Scientists from Nagoya University, Japan, led by Associate Professor Akio Masuda, have recently identified the mechanism behind regulated splicing of large constitutive exons which are rich in disordered regions, and their potential involvement in the assembly of transcription factors. They also explained how dual-regulation by two distinct groups of splicing factors ensures phase-separation of large exon-containing transcription factors.
Ammonia is the feedstock for nitrogen fertilizers and thus vital to the sustainable development of society. Industrial ammonia synthesis catalyzed by Fe or Ru is carried out under high temperature and high pressure with enormous CO2 emission. The development of efficient catalyst enabling ammonia synthesis under mild condition is important.
Quantum dots, discovered in the 1990s, have a wide range of applications and are perhaps best known for producing vivid colors in some high-end televisions. But for some potential uses, such as tracking biochemical pathways of a drug as it interacts with living cells, progress has been hampered by one seemingly uncontrollable characteristic: a tendency to blink off at random intervals. That doesn't matter when the dots are used in the aggregate, as in TV screens, but for precision applications it can be a significant drawback.
Comments / 0