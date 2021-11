It depends on where you live and, more than anything, which Tundra you want. Like most new vehicles released during the current supply chain crisis, the 2022 Toyota Tundra is seeing delays. Therefore, it'll likely be delivered to customers later than expected. Some outlets have reported that these delays could stretch on for as long as a year and a half, but it's a lot more nuanced than that. According to Toyota, the delays referenced are region-specific and not necessarily representative of the entire country's situation.

CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO