(Watch) Sting Performs “Rushing Water” on Colbert, from New Album “The Bridge” Coming Thursday Night

Six songs ranging from metalcore to slower-toned rock. In 2019, the music industry saw many songs released from a wide range of genres. Metal did not lack big-name releases in 2019, with several popular artists such as Dream Theater, Darkthrone, Tool and Korn all releasing albums. One group formed during this year, with the goal of making their own form of metalcore music. Five people—lead singer Rick Pepa, guitarists Russ Savarese and Brian Sullivan, bassist Cody Hosza and former Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer—came together in 2019 to form Thoughtcrimes, a band set on making great metal music. That same year, the group released their first EP, Tap Night, before reissuing the record with additional songs in 2021.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO