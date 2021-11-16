ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Watch) Sting Performs “Rushing Water” on Colbert, from New Album “The Bridge” Coming Thursday Night

By Roger Friedman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSting, looking great as usual, performed “Rushing Water” on Colbert last night. I love this song! Radio...

mxdwn.com

Earthless Announce New Album Night Parade of One Hundred Demons; Share First Teaser From “Death To The Red Sun”

The San Diego psych-rock-power trio Earthless are back with new material in form of their upcoming new album, Night Parade of One Hundred Demons, which is set to be released on January 28th via Nuclear Blast. Their sixth studio album features a rather short looking track-list, with only two songs, after all, but each song has a hefty lenght. The title track of the record is a whopping 41-minutes long and “Death To The Red Sun” 20 minutes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Punknews.org

Hot Water Music announce new album

Florida's finest Hot Water Music have announced a new album and their first single from the album. The album is titled Feel The Void. The album was produced by Brian McTernan. A video for "Killing Time" was released along with the announcement, see below. The album will be out on...
MUSIC
JamBase

Sting Performs ‘Rushing Water’ On ‘Colbert’

Sting performed “Rushing Water” during an appearance on Monday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The song is the opening track on the acclaimed bassist’s forthcoming studio album, The Bridge. The Bridge is set for release via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records this Friday, November 19. Sting wrote and recorded his...
MUSIC
fox5ny.com

Sting returns with 'The Bridge' over troubled water | Music Review

The Bridge, Sting (A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records) Sting's new album is aptly titled The Bridge — we need one. In almost every song there is water. It is rushing in the opening song, in the form of rain in another and as a cold grey sea in a third. Water is in a glass the parched singer asks for in the second song and in mist in the seventh. The title song tells of a swollen river, and the fields are drowned.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Showbiz411

Review: Sting, Author of Spiritual Pop, Brings Vivid Characters to Life in Beautiful New Album, “The Bridge”

We first met Sting, all of us, circa late 1978 with “Roxanne,” the story of a call girl the narrator was trying to rescue from her vocation. Roxanne, who could walk the street for money, she didn’t care if it was wrong or right. “Roxanne” was the first captivating fictional character in a long line of them now extending over 40 years in songs by Gordon Matthew Sumner.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Adele’s Rolling in the Weep with New “30” Album, Full of Self Indulgent Whining And Lacking in Any Fun

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the best song on Adele’s fourth album, :30,” is by Swedish songmaster Max Martin and producers Shellback. It’s the only track that seems like it was made for a professional pop album by a mature singer. “Can I Get It” is the one time on “30” where you feel like Adele might be on the right track.
MUSIC
theprp.com

BillyBio (Biohazard, Etc.) Debuts “One Life To Live” From New Album “Leaders And Liars”

Billy Graziadei of Biohazard/Powerflo fame, has announced that he will release his new BillyBio album “Leaders And Liars” on March 25th. Pre-orders for the record can be found here. Word of the album and the debut of its first single, “One Life To Live“, follows a recent leak via social media. Meanwhile, Toby Morse of H2O, etc. guests on this new cut. Graziadei commented of it:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#New Album
Paste Magazine

Watch Snail Mail Perform “Valentine” on Colbert

Snail Mail, the stage name of Lindsey Jordan, made her late-night television debut on Friday (Nov. 5) with an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, performing the title track of her new album, Valentine (Nov. 5, Matador) to celebrate its release. Paste praised “Valentine” as one of September’s...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Thoughtcrimes – Tap Night (Deluxe)

Six songs ranging from metalcore to slower-toned rock. In 2019, the music industry saw many songs released from a wide range of genres. Metal did not lack big-name releases in 2019, with several popular artists such as Dream Theater, Darkthrone, Tool and Korn all releasing albums. One group formed during this year, with the goal of making their own form of metalcore music. Five people—lead singer Rick Pepa, guitarists Russ Savarese and Brian Sullivan, bassist Cody Hosza and former Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer—came together in 2019 to form Thoughtcrimes, a band set on making great metal music. That same year, the group released their first EP, Tap Night, before reissuing the record with additional songs in 2021.
MUSIC
Billboard

Sting Talks New Album ‘The Bridge,’ Shares What He Thinks About ‘Dune’

The Bridge was not an album Sting was planning to make — at least not in its particular time frame. The veteran multi-hyphenate had reimagined some of his own material for My Songs in 2019 and had set sail with his musical The Last Ship during early 2020, with his own concert dates on the horizon. The pandemic shut those plans down, of course, and sent Sting back to the creative drawing board.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
Amazon
Variety

100 Gecs Bring Hyperpop, Metal and Every Genre in Between to Shrine Auditorium: Concert Review

The phenomenon that is hyperpop inherently implies a mixing and mashing of genres, or perhaps the desire to transcend restrictive structures altogether — an ethos that was exemplified to a tee by 100 Gecs at their Los Angeles show on Saturday night. The duo, consisting of Laura Les and Dylan Brady, packed the Shrine Auditorium with an eclectic mix of teenagers and 20-somethings, many of whom came dressed in costume (a Princess Peach, maid and human pride flag were spotted) or sporting one of Brady’s signature wizard-like hats (either brown and scarecrow-esque or bright yellow with a star-shaped brim). The nearly-full...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES

