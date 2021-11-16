ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Prior SARS-CoV-2 infection ups protection for vaccinated

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—For individuals vaccinated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, prior severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is associated with a lower risk for breakthrough infection, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Laith J. Abu-Raddad, Ph.D., from Cornell University in...

