Prior SARS-CoV-2 infection ups protection for vaccinated

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection, has become a major global public health threat. Although significant advances have been made in developing and applying different vaccines in clinical trials [1, 2], data are limited on the safety and efficacy of the inactivated vaccine in patients with chronic liver disease [3]. Recent studies have preliminarily described the safety and immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and in liver transplant recipients [4, 5]. However, to date, there is no detailed information on the SARS-CoV-2 inactivated vaccine in patients with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) infection. It has been reported that CHB patients have impaired immune systems [6]. Hence, whether immunocompromised CHB patients within the different clinical stages can be safely vaccinated with the various types of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and produce an effective immune response remains unclear. Our study aims to provide a comprehensive analysis from different clinical dimensions to characterize the safety and immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 inactivated vaccines (BBIBP-CorV, CoronaVac, or WIBP-CorV) within this specific patient population.

