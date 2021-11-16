ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studying the placenta to gain a better understanding of febrile seizures in children

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, a Québec research team is studying the expression of three families of genes in the placenta and the incidence of febrile seizures in children. The study led by Professor Sarah Lippé of Université de Montréal and Professor Cathy Vaillancourt of Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)...

Related
MedicalXpress

Seizure forecasting with wrist-worn devices possible for people with epilepsy, study shows

Despite medications, surgery and neurostimulation devices, many people with epilepsy continue to have seizures. The unpredictable nature of seizures is severely limiting. If seizures could be reliably forecast, people with epilepsy could alter their activities, take a fast-acting medication or turn up their neurostimulator to prevent a seizure or minimize its effects.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Cannabis Use During Pregnancy Affects Placenta And Promotes Childhood Anxiety, Study Finds

Using cannabis during pregnancy reduces the expression of immune-activating genes in the placenta, resulting in higher levels of anxiety, aggression, and hyperactivity in children by the time they reach six years of age. This is according to a new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, which also found impaired heart function in children born to mothers who ingested the drug while pregnant.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Mini-placentas: Promising tools for studying early pregnancy and its complications

Despite its crucial role in healthy pregnancies, the placenta is one of the least understood organs in the human body. In a new study, Margherita Yayoi Turco and her colleagues compared the two main experimental models of the human placenta. The findings suggest that 3D clusters of placental cells called trophoblast organoids are best suited for investigating interactions between the mother and the fetus, hormone secretion or pathogens that infect the fetus in the womb. Understanding such processes could reveal new clues to pregnancy complications.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study clarifies sensory processing in autistic children

Results of a recent study on sensory abilities in autistic children may have positive consequences to the way supports are provided to them, helping increase their quality of life. Western University psychology professor, Ryan Stevenson and Western BrainsCAN postdoctoral fellow Nichole Scheerer were part of a study that examined the...
HEALTH
#Placenta#Cohort Study#Febrile Seizure#Universit De Montr Al#Inrs
Better Understanding Of mRNA Vaccines With Dr. Mikolaj Raszek

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
PHARMACEUTICALS
uab.edu

Testing a promising treatment for functional seizures in children

Each year, about 20 percent of the 70 million people who are evaluated in epilepsy clinics turn out to have seizures that cannot be identified by any physical cause in the brain. The trouble, which typically begins in the teen or adult years, is known as functional seizures (also known as psychogenic non-epileptic seizures), and it is a diagnosis that is debilitating to most patients and their families.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NIH Director's Blog

Long-Term Study of Children with COVID-19 Begins

NIH-Supported Research Will Track Effects of COVID-19 Infection on Children over Three Years. A large, long-term study of the impacts of COVID-19 on children has enrolled its first participant at the National Institutes of Health’s Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The study, which is supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, will track up to 1,000 children and young adults who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on their physical and mental health over three years. The study is expected to yield a detailed picture of COVID-19’s effects on the overall health of children, their development and immune responses to infection, and their overall quality of life in the years following infection. This work is part of NIH’s Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative, to better understand the long-term consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
BETHESDA, MD
