Alabama Woman Fatally Shot By Husband; He Then Commits Suicide

A couple from East Alabama were found dead in their home on Sunday.

Police suspect the cause of death is likely murder-suicide.

According to AL.com, David James, 42, was found dead on County Road at Friendship Baptist Church cemetery in Chambers County's Lafayette community. Authorities say he had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones.

Chambers County authorities then asked the Lee County Sheriff's Office to do a welfare check on James' wife at a residence in Cusseta, said Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

"Upon arrival by deputies, they made forcible entry into the home and discovered Quentinna James with no signs of life. It appeared that she had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning," said Harris. "It is unclear at this time as to what transpired leading up to the incident."

The woman was later identified as 42-year-old Quentinna James

Both bodies were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner's office in Montgomery for postmortem examinations.