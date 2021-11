Happy Tuesday, everyone! One more day closer to Turkey Day. Save your appetite!. The Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District has announced that the public will have an opportunity for comment and input on Transportation Improvement Program amendments. The TIP is the programming document listing all federally funded road and bridge projects in the region and all transit projects for both SRTA and GATRA. Find out how to make your voice heard, right here.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO