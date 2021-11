Mendy Sharp, Lisa Jones, Dr. Tonja Mackey, Dr. Donna McDaniel, Dr. Dixon Boyles, Brandon Washington, Dr. Jason SmithTexarkana College. Texarkana, Texas: Texarkana College was announced as the winner of the 2021 Texas PathwaysExcellence in Implementation and Scaling award by the Texas Success Center at their institute held in Dallas this week. The annual award recognizes the Texas community college district demonstrating the most progress overall in implementing Guided Pathway strategies leading to student success and completion. Dr. Donna McDaniel, Vice President of Instruction, said Texarkana College is so honored to be recognized by the Texas Success Center and to receive the overall award.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO