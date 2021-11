It’s rare to talk about VGK draft picks, unless in the context of the multiple trades that the VGK have made in their history. Numerous draft picks have been shipped off to other teams as the VGK continue to load up on star players in their quest to bring the Stanley Cup to Las Vegas. But in last night’s 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile, that conversation was actually possible.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO