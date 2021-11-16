ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the Stock Market's Biggest Companies, There May Never Be a Better Time to Break Up

By Eric Rosenbaum, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGE's breakup plan was not a surprise and comes in response to a failed conglomerate model. Johnson & Johnson, though in a pharmaceutical sector where spinoffs are common, may say more about a market in which iconic large-cap value companies see the valuation benefits of breaking up. A hot...

SmartAsset

Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
irmagazine.com

Price corrections could be coming, warns Fidelity

‘The fast bounce back in earnings growth and equity market returns over the past year was always going to peter out,’ writes Romain Boscher, global chief investment officer for equities, in Fidelity International’s Catch-2022: An investor’s guide to the year ahead for the global economy. ‘That process has started and will continue through 2022. The question is whether we will have a soft or hard landing.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS
#Ge#Mergers And Acquisitions#Market Competition#Johnson Johnson#Toshiba#Macy#Shell
MarketRealist

What Could Cause the Next U.S. Stock Market Crash?

While U.S. stock markets have rebounded sharply from the March 2020 lows, some investors still fear a market crash. Will the U.S. stock market crash again? Here are the factors that could cause the next market crash. Article continues below advertisement. While the U.S. and global stock markets never really...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

These Stocks Look Like Solid Choices for 2022

When choosing what stocks to purchase in 2022, you’ll want to consider their price and market behavior. How much did the stock initially sell for and has it maintained its value during its lifespan? You might also want to consider who owns and operates the company you’re interested in to see if your values align.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Lucid stock is up 17% today: here is where to buy it

Lucid stock (LCID) is currently trading at $55.21. The stock has risen +8.16 (17.34%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy Lucid stock. The Lucid stock has overcome the fears of slipping following a loss in its 2021, Q3 earnings report to start the week on a high note by rising by 17%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Stocks to Tap Nasdaq Composite's Impressive Rally

Wall Street continues its dream run for 2021, with just six weeks left this year. Although the rally is broad-based, market participants are surprised with the performance of Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index had an astonishing rally in the pandemic-ridden 2020. However, in the beginning of 2021, several economists and financial experts were skeptical about Nasdaq Composite due to the stretched valuation of the technology sector.
STOCKS
invezz.com

UWM stock up 16% after CEO canceled the company’s secondary stock offering: here is where to buy UWM Stock

United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) Stock is currently trading at $6.44. UWM Stock is up +0.92 (16.67%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy UWM stock. The UWM Stock price has been in the red for some time since the United Wholesale Mortgage became publicly listed. But the company’s stock has taken a turn for the better after the CEO, Mat Ishbia, canceled the secondary stock offering citing low prices.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Tesla's Stock Looks Headed For All-Time Highs

On Monday, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter "at least 50%" of (his) tweets were made on a porcelain throne. MIT research scientist Rex Fridman responded to say “so then Twitter is a game of thrones,” to which Musk replied with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Fridman’s quip,...
STOCKS

