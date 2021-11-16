See Serena Williams' 4-Year-Old Daughter Make Her Red Carpet Debut

lev radin / Shutterstock.com

There are childhood milestones and then there are celebrity childhood milestones. And recently, one athlete's kid reached a big one. On Sunday night, Serena Williams' daughter made her red carpet debut at the premiere of King Richard. Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian posed for the cameras alongside four-year-old Olympia, who even spoke to a reporter. For the event, Williams and Olympia wore matching outfits, which they often do. Read on to see the Ohanian-Williams family at the event and to see a couple of Olympia and her mom's past matching looks.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Williams and her daughter both wore black unitards with silver embellishments on one leg. When Olympia was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight and the reporter commented that they were matching, the four-year-old simply said "yes". She also responded "yes" when asked about the King Richard premiere being her first red carpet.

Williams told Access Hollywood, "I'm wearing David Koma, I saw this look on the runway and I was like this is what I need to wear for the premiere."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Olympia made her first red carpet appearance at the premiere of a movie that's very personal to her family. King Richard is about Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams, who was his daughters' original tennis coach and pushed them to become star athletes from a young age. Richard is portrayed by Will Smith, and the Williams sisters are both executive producers on the film.

"It's such an interesting film and it's really a great story about my dad," Williams told Access Hollywood at the premiere. "You understand how we became who we are and what we do and how much we love we have with it for a passion. Seeing so many characters in the film, you know, it's really emotional."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Stuart Weitzman

Olympia and Williams' appearance at the King Richard premiere is definitely not the first time they've rocked matching outfits. For instance, in March, Williams and her daughter starred in a campaign for the shoe brand Stuart Weitzman, wearing matching black unitards and white dresses.

"I would definitely call Olympia my mini-me. She is mini Serena," Williams says in the video. "I don't know if I hope if Olympia follows in my footsteps. I want her to do whatever she wants to do and what's best for her."

In June, Ohanian posted pictures of Olympia wearing a mini version of a black, red, and pink sporty look Williams wore during the Australian Open. But, Williams had a bone to pick with her husband after he shared the images to Olympia's Instagram account.

"Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side [by] side in my same outfit," Williams commented on the post. "Oophhh I guess I'll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery LOL."