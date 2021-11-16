ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

See Serena Williams' 4-Year-Old Daughter Make Her Red Carpet Debut

By Lia Beck
Best Life
Best Life
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btgiJ_0cyLxqLh00
lev radin / Shutterstock.com

There are childhood milestones and then there are celebrity childhood milestones. And recently, one athlete's kid reached a big one. On Sunday night, Serena Williams' daughter made her red carpet debut at the premiere of King Richard. Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian posed for the cameras alongside four-year-old Olympia, who even spoke to a reporter. For the event, Williams and Olympia wore matching outfits, which they often do. Read on to see the Ohanian-Williams family at the event and to see a couple of Olympia and her mom's past matching looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNQcU_0cyLxqLh00
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Williams and her daughter both wore black unitards with silver embellishments on one leg. When Olympia was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight and the reporter commented that they were matching, the four-year-old simply said "yes". She also responded "yes" when asked about the King Richard premiere being her first red carpet.

Williams told Access Hollywood, "I'm wearing David Koma, I saw this look on the runway and I was like this is what I need to wear for the premiere."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nte4a_0cyLxqLh00
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Olympia made her first red carpet appearance at the premiere of a movie that's very personal to her family. King Richard is about Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams, who was his daughters' original tennis coach and pushed them to become star athletes from a young age. Richard is portrayed by Will Smith, and the Williams sisters are both executive producers on the film.

"It's such an interesting film and it's really a great story about my dad," Williams told Access Hollywood at the premiere. "You understand how we became who we are and what we do and how much we love we have with it for a passion. Seeing so many characters in the film, you know, it's really emotional."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAQAs_0cyLxqLh00
Stuart Weitzman

Olympia and Williams' appearance at the King Richard premiere is definitely not the first time they've rocked matching outfits. For instance, in March, Williams and her daughter starred in a campaign for the shoe brand Stuart Weitzman, wearing matching black unitards and white dresses.

"I would definitely call Olympia my mini-me. She is mini Serena," Williams says in the video. "I don't know if I hope if Olympia follows in my footsteps. I want her to do whatever she wants to do and what's best for her."

In June, Ohanian posted pictures of Olympia wearing a mini version of a black, red, and pink sporty look Williams wore during the Australian Open. But, Williams had a bone to pick with her husband after he shared the images to Olympia's Instagram account.

"Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side [by] side in my same outfit," Williams commented on the post. "Oophhh I guess I'll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery LOL."

Comments / 22

Deal with it...
3d ago

Beautiful Family and blessed you and your daughter keep making money moves these negative comments are irrelevant.....

Reply
2
Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams leaves fans speechless in gorgeous fitted dress

Serena Williams sent her fans into a tailspin by posing inside her incredible home in a curve-hugging dress. The tennis star looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting frock, which featured long sleeves and hit just above her knee.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Is Too Cute Riding A Tricycle With Grandpa ‘King Richard’

Ahead of the release of ‘King Richard,’ Serena Williams showed off what her dad is like as a grandfather to her daughter, Olympia, in an adorable new video. When King Richard premieres on Nov. 19, the world will get to know Serena Williams and Venus Williams‘ father, Richard Williams. However, to the tennis pros, he’s still just dear ol’ dad! Serena proved that when she uploaded a sweet video of Richard getting in some bonding time with her four-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. In the video, Olympia rides her tricycle down the sidewalk, while Richard is proudly filming the exciting moment on his phone.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Alexis Ohanian
firstsportz.com

Video of Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams teaching Olympia to ride a bicycle goes viral

Born in 1942, Richard Dove Williams Jr is a tennis coach, and father of Venus and Serena Williams, known popularly as the Williams Sisters. Richard was instrumental in the sporting careers of his daughters, who were both ranked no. 1 in the world. The duo has a raked in 30 grand slam singles titles (Serena: 23 Venus:7) 14 doubles titles (paired together, unbeaten in finals), and 4 mixed doubles titles (2 each).
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Williams Sisters#Carpet#Entertainment Tonight#Access Hollywood
Footwear News

Serena Williams’ Best Street Style Looks

Serena Williams may have made a name for herself through her tennis career, but she’s also embraces fashion with gusto. In addition to collaborating with longtime outfitter Nike for her on-court looks, the star athlete has a namesake clothing label that makes dresses, tops, pants and denim. Williams herself often models Nike looks as well as her own Serena line on the street. In June 2021, the 40-year-old mom was snapped at her hotel in Paris sporting a black Nike athletic top with white piping and leggings with Nike sneakers featuring hits of neon green and silver. In May 2021, while stepping out...
TENNIS
HuffingtonPost

Serena Williams Confirms Oft-Told Story About Her Dad: 'That Was A Real Moment'

“King Richard,” the new biopic about Richard Williams coaching daughters Venus and Serena to tennis greatness, includes a scene in which Richard, played by Will Smith, tells a school-age Serena (Demi Singleton) that she will be the greatest player of all time. On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” host Jimmy Kimmel...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Serena Williams Pops in the Brightest Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Glittering Heels on ‘Kimmel’

Serena Williams brightened up her fall style with a surprisingly summery look on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. The tennis pro sat down with the talk show host to discuss the upcoming film “King Richard” in bold attire. For the occasion, Williams modeled a new look from Versace’s fall ’21 collection that teamed a bright red crop top with a coordinating belted mini skirt. On her feet, the athlete added a glittering touch to her look with her choice of sandals. The square-toe silhouette featured dual crystal-coated straps and a tall stiletto heel. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Venus Williams Glistens in High-Slit Silver Dress & Studded Sandals at ‘King Richard’ Premiere

Venus Williams was a silver siren at the “King Richard” premiere at the 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday. The American tennis player, who attended the event alongside her sister Serena, showed her support for the new biographical film about their iconic tennis coach father Richard Williams, played by Will Smith. Held at the TCL Chinese Theatre, she wore a silver lurex bias gown with a black silk satin halter strap by Bach Mai. The NYC-based designer recently debuted his first collection for spring 2022. The seven-time Grand Slam champion held a black glitter clutch with silver-metallic and lucite sandals with...
TENNIS
thefocus.news

Who is Lakeisha Juanita Graham? Meet 'King Richard's' third ex-wife

Serena and Venus Williams’ homage film to their father Richard Williams released on 19 November 2021, starring Will Smith. The new biopic has now prompted interest in his third marriage with Lakeisha Juanita Graham, the tennis players’ stepmother. King Richard stars Will Smith portraying the titular Richard Williams, the father...
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up in a Embroidered Dress & Platforms Sandals for Gucci Love Parade

Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night for an extravagant show held on the iconic Walk of Fame. The star-studded event saw a bevy of famous faces flock to the front row, including tennis star Serena Williams, who was caught posing with Billie Eilish and Sienna Miller. As for Williams, the tennis pro herself posed for photos in the front row wearing a plunging black and beige color-blocked dress featuring intricate embroidery and bold feather sleeves that showed off her shoulders. For shoes, the 40-year-old Nike athlete added a pair of black leather platform sandals featuring a knot detail on the toe...
TENNIS
People

Serena Williams Credits Her Mom for Supporting Their Family of 7 After Dad Richard Quit His Job

Serena and Venus Williams' family is praising their mother for her constant support. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the upcoming Red Table Talk episode in which the sisters join Will Smith to discuss their new film King Richard, which follows the life of Serena and Venus' father Richard Williams. Richard was also, famously, their childhood tennis coach. Smith portrays Richard while newcomers Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney play Serena and Venus, respectively.
TENNIS
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
6K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy