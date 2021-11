Steno Agency Inc. received $20 million in debt financing from Rivonia Road Capital in addition to an equity investment in its most recent fundraise. The Westwood-based court reporting services startup has grown rapidly, more than tripling in size during the last year. The company plans to use the funds to develop its team, products and services. Steno also projects that it will expand into new markets in the coming months. It currently operates in California, Florida, New York, Nevada and Texas.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO