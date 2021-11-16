ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Devin Nunes to grill Christopher Wray on FBI’s role in 'aiding' political misinformation

By Jerry Dunleavy
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8ppO_0cyLxF8A00


A top Republican plans to grill FBI Director Christopher Wray about the bureau’s role in “aiding and abetting political misinformation campaigns” through its deployment of British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s dossier to obtain secret spy court surveillance against a Trump campaign associate.

Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, sent a letter to Wray giving the bureau chief a heads up on some of what he planned to ask him during a closed-door intelligence briefing scheduled for Wednesday.

Among the topics that Nunes said House Republicans planned to raise were “matters related to Special Counsel Durham’s indictments” and “reforms needed to prevent FBI investigations from aiding and abetting political misinformation campaigns, such as those surrounding the Steele dossier.” Steele had been hired by the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which itself had been hired by the Perkins Coie law firm and Clinton campaign general counsel Marc Elias, with funding from the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

AFTER STEELE SOURCE INDICTMENT, WILL DURHAM GO AFTER THE FBI?

Michael Sussmann, a Democratic cybersecurity lawyer, was indicted in September for allegedly concealing his work for the Clinton campaign when pushing claims of a secret back channel between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank. The grand jury indictment centers on a September 2016 meeting between Sussmann and then-FBI general counsel James Baker, with Durham alleging Sussmann told Baker he was not working for any specific client, while the special counsel contends Sussmann was secretly doing the bidding of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and working on behalf of technology executive Rodney Joffe. Sussmann pleaded not guilty .

Igor Danchenko, a U.S.-based and Russian-born researcher, was charged “with five counts of making false statements to the FBI,” which Durham claims he made about the information he provided to Steele for the dossier. Danchenko pleaded not guilty , too.

“PR Executive-1” in Durham’s indictment against Danchenko is Charles Dolan, a longtime ally of the Clintons, whom Durham alleges was an originator of a false dossier claim he passed to Danchenko, who then gave it to Steele. Danchenko was charged with making false statements in 2017 to the FBI about his sources, including about the role Dolan played in supplying at least the basis of certain claims. Durham pointed out that Dolan spent years doing business in and for Russia, met with Danchenko in Moscow in 2016, and passed information to the Steele source during that election.

Nunes said his colleagues will press Wray on “the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, including the systemic problems associated with FBI execution of FISA authorities as identified by the DOJ Inspector General, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, and Congressional investigations.”

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded in December 2019 that Steele's dossier played a "central and essential" role in the FBI's effort to obtain wiretap orders against former Trump campaign associate Carter Page. The DOJ watchdog determined the FBI’s investigation was filled with serious missteps and concealed potentially exculpatory information from the FISA court, criticizing the bureau for at least 17 “significant errors and omissions," particularly its reliance on Steele.

Declassified footnotes from Horowitz’s report indicate the bureau became aware that Steele’s dossier may have been compromised by Russian disinformation. FBI notes of a January 2017 interview with Danchenko showed he told the bureau he “did not know the origins” of some of Steele's claims and that the most salacious allegations may have been made in “jest.” Horowitz said Danchenko “contradicted the allegations of a ‘well-developed conspiracy’ in” Steele’s dossier.

Durham discovered Danchenko was investigated by the FBI as a possible “threat to national security," according to documents declassified by then-Attorney General William Barr. The FBI's "Crossfire Hurricane" team apparently became aware of this information by December 2016.

So far, Durham has obtained a single guilty plea from ex-FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith for editing a FISA filing fraudulently to state Page was "not a source" for the CIA.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Nunes also said he would also ask whether the FBI “has used any National Intelligence Program-funded personnel or capabilities” in relation to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s controversial October memo on school boards. He also plans to ask about “counterintelligence threats associated with China.”

Wray should also be prepared to answer questions about “the FBI’s recent raids on the homes of reporters associated with Project Veritas, including media leaks associated with those raids, and the FBI’s commitment to preserving First Amendment protections,” Nunes said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 65

John Nehrer
6d ago

It's about time some of these FBI criminals get exposed and we bring the FBI back to being a Federal investigating agency and not a political operative controlled by the Democrat party.

Reply(6)
49
missourigirl
6d ago

Shocking, the alleged Russian Colusion was nothing but a farce. Four years of millions and millions of American dollars spent by the democrats to get rid of Trump, and dog his every step. Americans should demand their money paid back by those who were truly behind this scam out of their own pockets and then jailed for a very long time.

Reply(1)
32
Sandia Charlie
6d ago

Devin needs to question Wray for sure. He hasn't controlled the FBI and he has fallen into favoring some people over others and away from proving equal law enforement for all citizens.

Reply(2)
27
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
East Bay Times

Stephens: How Comey’s FBI became the Federal Bureau of Dirty Tricks

This month’s bombshell indictment of Igor Danchenko, the Russian national who is charged with lying to the FBI and whose work turns out to have been the main source for Christopher Steele’s notorious dossier, is being treated as a major embarrassment for much of the news media — and, if the charges stick, that’s exactly what it is.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

New York Times columnist torches Comey amid Steele dossier revelations: Trump was right to fire him after all

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens took aim at former FBI director James Comey over his agency's handling of the infamous Steele dossier. Amid the recent revelations from the ongoing Durham probe that continue to undercut the legitimacy of the document constructed by ex-British spy Christopher Steele, there has been intensified scrutiny towards the liberal media outlets who have claimed to have corroborated many of the explosive allegations found in the dossier that fueled the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.
POTUS
Fox News

Washington Post's Max Boot dismisses Steele dossier after hyping its credibility for years

Washington Post columnist Max Boot is attempting to downplay the significance of the Steele dossier after he spent years giving the infamous memo legitimacy. Amid revelations from the ongoing Durham probe that continue to discredit the dossier that helped fuel the Russia collusion narrative during the Trump presidency, Boot penned a piece titled, "Even if the Steele dossier is discredited, there’s plenty of evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia," saying claims the narrative was phony "won't fly."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Christopher Steele
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#On Intelligence#Cia#British#House#Republicans#Special Counsel Durham#Democratic#The Trump Organization#Alfa Bank#Russian#Durham
Washington Times

Washington Post corrects, removes parts of two stories that relied on Steele dossier

In a stunning move late Friday, The Washington Post corrected earlier reporting that relied on the discredited Steele dossier, removing large portions from the articles about former President Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. The corrections come after special counsel John Durham this month indicted Igor Danchenko, one of the key...
POTUS
Fox News

Adam Schiff's disgraceful legacy

The most recent indictment by Special Counsel John Durham has fully exposed the notorious Steele dossier as nothing more than a collection of lies designed to drive the phony narrative that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia. But beyond Hillary Clinton and her cronies who invented and disseminated the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Washington Post

Does CNN still stand by its reporting on the Steele dossier?

A week ago, CNN covered the indictment of Igor Danchenko, the primary source for the discredited Trump-Russia dossier compiled in 2016 by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. The document, which stems from special counsel John Durham’s probe into the Russia investigation, alleged that Danchenko lied to the FBI about interactions with sources as he gathered material for Steele.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
175K+
Followers
55K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy