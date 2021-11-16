ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Israeli firm’s spyware linked to attacks on websites in UK and Middle East

By Stephanie Kirchgaessner in Washington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jc8Kd_0cyLwz2l00
The researchers found that the websites that were ‘known targets’ of this kind of attack included Middle East Eye, a London-based news website, and multiple websites associated with government ministries in Iran and Yemen.

Researchers have found new evidence that suggests spyware made by an Israeli company that was recently blacklisted in the US has been used to target critics of Saudi Arabia and other autocratic regimes, including some readers of a London-based news website.

A report by Montreal-based researchers from Slovakian company Eset, an internet security firm, found links between attacks against high-profile websites in the Middle East and UK, and the Israeli company Candiru, which has been called Israel’s “most mysterious cyberwarfare company”.

Candiru and NSO Group, a much more prominent Israeli surveillance company, were both added to a US blacklist this month after the Biden administration took the rare step of accusing the firms of acting against US national security interests.

Sign up to our weekly technology newsletter, TechScape.

The Eset report revealed new information about so-called “watering hole attacks”. In such attacks, spyware users launch malware against ordinary websites that are known to attract readers or users who are considered “targets of interest” by the user of the malware.

The sophisticated attacks allow the malware user to identify characteristics about the individuals who have visited the website, including what kind of browser and operating system they are using. In some cases the malware user can then launch an exploit that allows them to take over an individual target’s computer.

Unlike NSO Group’s signature spyware, which is called Pegasus and infects mobile phones, Candiru’s malware is believed by researchers to infect computers. The company appears to be named after a parasitic freshwater catfish that can be found in the Amazon.

The researchers found that the websites that were “known targets” of this kind of attack included Middle East Eye, a London-based news website, and multiple websites associated with government ministries in Iran and Yemen.

Candiru did not respond to the Guardian’s request for comment.

Middle East Eye condemned the attacks. In a statement, its editor-in-chief, David Hearst, said the outlet was no stranger to attempts to take the website down by state and non-state actors.

“Substantial sums of money have been spent trying to take us out. This has not stopped us reporting what is going on in all corners of the region and I am confident that they will not stop us in future,” he said.

Once websites are compromised, researchers at Eset say, they are considered “jumping off sites” that help malware users target individuals. In other words, not every individual who visited one of the compromised websites would have been in danger of being hacked, but users of the malware are believed to have used the websites as a starting point to help identify a much smaller group of individuals who were then targeted.

Matthieu Faou, who uncovered the campaigns, said Eset developed a custom in-house system in 2018 to uncover “watering holes” on high-profile websites. In July 2020, the system notified them that an Iranian embassy website in Abu Dhabi had been tainted with malicious code.

“Our curiosity was aroused by the high-profile nature of the targeted website, and in the following weeks we noticed that other websites with connections to the Middle East were also targeted,” Faou said.

The “threat group” then “went quiet” until it resurfaced in January 2021 and was active until late summer in 2021, when all the websites that were observed to have been victims of attacks were then “cleaned”, Eset said.

Eset said it believed hacking activities ended in late July 2021 after a report by researchers at Citizen Lab, released in conjunction with Microsoft, detailed Candiru’s alleged surveillance activities. That report accused Candiru of selling spyware to governments linked to fake Black Lives Matter and Amnesty International websites that were used to hack targets.

In the July 2021 report, Citizen Lab, a research group affiliated with the University of Toronto, said the Tel Aviv-based Candiru made “untraceable” spyware that could infect computers and phones.

At the time, Candiru declined to comment.

Microsoft said in July that it appeared that Candiru sold the spyware that enabled the hacks, and that the governments generally chose who to target and ran the operations themselves. The company also announced at the time that it had disabled the “cyberweapons” of Candiru and built protections against the malware, including issuing a Windows software update.

There is little public information available about Candiru, which was founded in 2014 and has undergone several name changes. In 2017 the company was selling its malware to clients in the Gulf, western Europe and Asia, according to a lawsuit reported in an Israeli newspaper. Candiru may have deals with Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Forbes has reported.

Do you have information about this story? Email stephanie.kirchgaessner@theguardian.com, or (using a non-work phone) use Signal or WhatsApp to message +1 646 886 8761.

Microsoft reported that it had found victims of the spyware in Israel and Iran. Citizen Lab said it was able to identify a computer that had been hacked by Candiru’s malware, and then used that hard drive to extract a copy of the firm’s Windows spyware. The owner of the computer was a “politically active” individual in western Europe, it said.

This month Candiru made headlines after the Biden administration announced it had added the company to the commerce department’s entity list, a blacklist usually reserved for America’s worst enemies, including Chinese and Russian hackers.

In its press release, the commerce department said it had evidence that Candiru developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used it to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, activists, academics and embassy workers. The tools also helped to enable foreign governments to conduct “transnational repression”, the department said.

Candiru has not commented on its placement on the entity list.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

China launched second missile during July hypersonic test, reports say

China’s launch of a nuclear-capable missile carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle also included the unprecedented launch of a separate missile from that vehicle, according to multiple reports. The test showed China’s development of its strategic, nuclear-capable weapons as more advanced than any had thought, surprising Pentagon officials, the Financial Times...
CHINA
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle East#Cyberwarfare#Spyware#Yemen#Israeli#Slovakian#Candiru#Techscape#Nso Group
AFP

Incoming CEO of Israeli spyware firm NSO steps down

The designated chief executive of Israeli tech firm NSO Group is resigning days after being announced, a source close to the company said Thursday, as Palestinian officials claimed its software hacked their phones. Isaac Benbenisti was tapped last week to succeed founder and CEO Shalev Hulio, who was to have become global president and vice chairman of the board. NSO's Pegasus software can switch on a phone's camera or microphone and harvest its data. It was at the centre of a storm in July after a list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets worldwide was leaked to the media.
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Ransomware takes center stage in U.S. official’s Middle East trip

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will travel to the Middle East on Friday, a Treasury spokesperson told Reuters, where he will seek to build partnerships on ransomware and cybersecurity as hackers wreak havoc among some of America’s more vital industries. Adeyemo, in the highest-ranking visit of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

New chief of Pegasus spyware firm quits after two weeks

The recently appointed CEO of the Israeli company behind the Pegasus spyware allegedly used to monitor activists has quit less than two weeks after a US decision to blacklist the group. Itzik Benbenisti replaced the founder and former CEO of the Israeli NSO Group at the start of November, as...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Saudi Arabia
Infopackets

US Blacklists Israeli 'Spyware' Maker

The US government has blacklisted an Israeli company that made spyware used by national governments. NSO Group's tools have reportedly been used against diplomats, journalists and political activists. The move is as much a political signal as a practical measure. NSO being added to the group means US businesses must...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
kpfa.org

Are Israeli Spying Firms A Global Threat?

Today on the show: Do Israeli Spying Firms present a global threat? Also will the indiginious communities of North America benefit from the new infrastructure bills? And a fifth grader is determine to change the name of his elementary school in Fresno.
Birmingham Star

Samyang Foods to enter Middle East, signs partnership with UAE's Sarya

Seoul [South Korea], November 18 (ANI/Global Economic): Samyang Foods announced on November 17 that it has signed a partnership with 'Sarya General Trading' to exclusively supply products to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and expand the market. At the signing ceremony, Samyang Food General President Kim Jung-soo and Sarya CEO Abdullah Sarya attended.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy