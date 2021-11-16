Thanksgiving table setting ideas that'll wow the whole family

If 2020 was the year of sourdough, , and Dalgona coffee, and, let's be honest, 2021 was a total blur, what's on the menu for 2022?. According to Whole Foods Market, the hottest food trends to hit your table next year will include hibiscus, sunflower seeds, and prebiotic-boosted beverages. The supermarket chain recently released its annual list of the most anticipated food trends, which were compiled by a Trends Council made up of dozens of Whole Foods Market team members—including local foragers, regional and global buyers, and culinary experts. They considered a wide range of factors, according to Rachel Bukowski, Whole Foods Market senior team leader of product development.
