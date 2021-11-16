Thanksgiving table setting ideas that'll wow the whole family

Maybe this year more than others, we can really appreciate being able to gather around the table to celebrate our friends and family this Christmas. The table settings you pull out year after year becomes the backdrop for memories, so regardless of what you choose to set out, it is worth putting in some thought. We like to pair new traditions in with the old like cheeky name cards, nostalgia-inducing ornaments, and crisp red and white table linens. It can also be fun to pull elements from different cultures, like Scandinavian paper flowers and cozy candles or Mexican otomi embroidery, and mix them in with your existing décor. We've put together a list of ideas for uniquely elegant Christmas table settings for an unforgettable holiday dinner.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO