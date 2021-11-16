Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

Deputies chased a suspected drunk driver through a 13-mile stretch of west Houston early Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Spokesperson Lt. Kenneth Benoit said the driver, who reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, had four children with him in his truck. Around 1:30 a.m., according to the lieutenant, authorities spotted the pickup and began following it as it weaved in and out of traffic. The pursuit ended peacefully after the driver, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, pulled off the tollway. He stopped his vehicle and emerged with an infant in his arms, Benoit said. After he was taken into custody, deputies found three other children in the pickup, the oldest of whom was 8 years old. Though no injuries were reported, the driver faces several possible charges, including child endangerment, evading in a motor vehicle, and driving while intoxicated.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO