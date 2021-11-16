ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Teller Admits: Yeah, I’ve Been Vaxxed ‘for a While’

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Miles Teller is actually vaccinated, thank you very much. The actor tweeted as much on Monday night, saying: “I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while.” For...

TheDailyBeast

