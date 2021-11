Our State Patrol officers are being fired due to their unvaccinated status. We will have fewer patrols out and more cars in need of help and will have to wait till the nearest first responders to respond, which could be 20 miles up the highway. Whether it is officers choosing to leave due to the mandate or they have gotten fired, why are we letting our officers quit or get fired over a vaccination? Nine times out of 10 they are solo riding in the car, and are not in contact with other people unless there is an emergency or a routine traffic stop.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO