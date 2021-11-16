ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas infant dies after falling out of car

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuXq9_0cyLoklQ00

IRVING, Texas — Police in Irving, Texas said an infant who fell out of a moving car before being struck and killed by a second car, was not in a car seat.

Police said they may file charges against the mother, according to KTVT. The 8-month-old baby fell out of a rear door onto the street. Another car then ran over the infant and continued driving. Police are not calling it a hit-and-run, because they do not believe the second driver knew what happened.

There were three other children in the car at the time, according to KXAS. Investigators said that along with the 8-month-old, there were also children ages 6, 3 and 2 in the car. Police said there were two car seats in the car, but none of the children were restrained.

Texas state law requires all children under 8 to be in an appropriate child safety seat when inside a car.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wellesley intruder snuck into homes as families slept

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Wellesley Police are putting out an alert to residents after a string of home break-ins over the weekend. Police said five homes in the Edgewater Drive and River Glen neighborhood were burglarized late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. According to police, the suspect got into four...
WELLESLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Irving, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Irving, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Irving, TX
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Autopsy results released in death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis

CONCORD, N.H. — The autopsy of a missing New Hampshire boy whose body was found in Abington in late October shows he died of “violence and neglect, including facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers,” according to the The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts.
CONCORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ktvt#Kxas#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Darrell Brooks Jr.: What we know about suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

Police in Waukesha, Wisconsin, have named a suspect in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was initially named as a person of interest and taken into custody by law enforcement authorities Sunday after his identification was found in a red SUV that police say slammed through the city’s holiday parade, killing at least five and injuring more than 40 people. Brooks will be charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide when he makes a court appearance Tuesday, law enforcement said.
WAUKESHA, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bulgaria bus crash leaves 45 dead

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Dozens of people are dead after a bus crashed in Bulgaria early Tuesday, authorities said. According to The Associated Press and Reuters, the incident occurred about 2 a.m. on a highway near Bosnek. The bus, which was carrying tourists from North Macedonia, struck a barrier and caught fire, authorities said.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man locked up because of mistaken identity sues Hawaii

HONOLULU — (AP) — A formerly homeless man who ended up in a mental institution for more than two years because of mistaken identity is suing the state and various Honolulu police officers, Hawaii public defenders and doctors. Joshua Spriestersbach's attorneys say in a lawsuit filed Sunday in U.S. District...
HAWAII STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy