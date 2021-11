We are seeing the market indexes defying the notions of a tired market that lacks strong breadth and yearly breakouts. Now, that's not an immediate sign of danger, but it is certainly something to consider if you are long this market. Volatility remains subdued and that is helping the bullish argument, but for how much longer? Uncertainties are still out there as investors/traders ponder when the Fed will shift gears to a more hawkish policy.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO