Nick Wright is having a pretty bad week, considering the New England Patriots have had a good one. The FS1 commentator ranted his way through New England’s torching of the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, spewing anti-Mac Jones takes despite the rookie’s standout showing. So, of course, he wasn’t happy when the Bills were blown out by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday given Buffalo’s loss allowed the Patriots to take over first place in the AFC East.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO