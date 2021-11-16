ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

PHOTOS – Christian County Cheerleaders at Meet the Colonels

By Scott Brown
yoursportsedge.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 Christian County cheerleading squad was...

www.yoursportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Sports
City
Dunbar, KY
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Disney lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees at Disney World

Employees of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida no longer have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go to work, the entertainment giant said in an internal memo to staff. Although Disney World implemented a companywide vaccine requirement policy in July, a Florida law signed by Gov. Ron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Cheerleaders#Colonels#Cheerleading
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy