MPD hosts Sea of Blue to honor fallen lieutenant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police held a Sea of Blue Tuesday morning to honor the memory of Lt. Michael Hill, who died Nov. 4.

The procession began at 11:30 a.m. from the M.J. Edwards Funeral Home at 5494 Elvis Presley Blvd., MPD said.

MPD cruisers took the following route:

North onto Elvis Presley Blvd., East on Shelby Drive, North on I-55, East on I-240, South on Getwell Road, West on Winchester.

The Sea of Blue ended at Payne Cemetery, 3888 Winchester, MPD said.

Hill spent more than 30 years on the job.

Dozens of officers showed up in their patrol vehicles Tuesday.

In particular, Don Crow, Assistant Chief of Police for the Memphis Police Department, said he was fortunate enough to know Hill for 25 years.

Crow said the lieutenant was a great guy to be around.

“Memphis Police Department is just one big family. It’s very hard, especially for younger officers that haven’t experienced something like this. We try to bring honor to Lieutenant Hill and show his family how much we care for him,” Crow said.

