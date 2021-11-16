ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gal Gadot Keeps Things Casual in a Pair of Converse and Cropped Jeans

By Hanna McNeila
Footwear News
 6 days ago
Gal Godot made a case for cropped jeans and crisp white converse in her latest Instagram post.

The “Wonder Woman” actress posed for the photo wearing different shades of red, white and blue while perched on a doorstep. The star found the perfect mix between business and casual in her blazer and sneakers combination.

Her off-the-clock look consisted of medium-wash jeans with an asymmetrical seam and a deep orange/red oversized blazer with rolled-up sleeves. On her feet, the star wore a pair of classic white Chuck Taylor All Stars.

She accessorized with a pair of large aviator-style sunglasses with a rounded rim as well as a few gold chain bracelets. The photo also captured the star’s canvas tote bag that boasted black straps.

When she’s off the red carpet, Gadot likes to keep things comfortable. The 36-year-old is a big fan of the “ugly” sandal trend and has been spotted multiple times sporting her go-to MiuMiu slides which feature sleek uppers with a double-strap form, a rubber outsole and a crystal embellishment. The sandals can be found for $700 on Farfetch . When she slips into sneakers, she favors brands like Reebok and Common Projects.

For her on-duty looks, the actress favors strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman and Sergio Rossi, courtesy of stylist Elizabeth Stewart. For her latest red carpet look, the “Fast and Furious” star wore a stunning red dress with a thin-strap design. The gown featured a dipping neckline and a ruffled hem countered with a high-leg slit. Coated in endless red sequins, the dress was courtesy of Loewe’s spring ’22 collection. She matched the ensemble with a pair of thin-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Match Gadot with your own high-top Converse, or scroll through for similar options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Buy Now: Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 High Top Sneaker, $100

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: P448 Skate High Top Sneakers, $298

See more of Gal Gadot’s style through the years .

Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot
Footwear News

Serena Williams Pops in the Brightest Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Glittering Heels on ‘Kimmel’

Serena Williams brightened up her fall style with a surprisingly summery look on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. The tennis pro sat down with the talk show host to discuss the upcoming film “King Richard” in bold attire. For the occasion, Williams modeled a new look from Versace’s fall ’21 collection that teamed a bright red crop top with a coordinating belted mini skirt. On her feet, the athlete added a glittering touch to her look with her choice of sandals. The square-toe silhouette featured dual crystal-coated straps and a tall stiletto heel. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Elevates Mom Jeans With Distressed Denim and Zebra Platform Sneakers

Carrie Underwood brought an edgy twist to her classic country style. The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram to share an in-studio moment with fellow musician Jason Aldean, to celebrate their song “If I Didn’t Love You” becoming the top song in country radio. For the occasion, Underwood kept her look classic and casual with a white tank top and blue jeans. However, her cuffed mom jeans gained an edge from a light wash, wide legs and distressed panels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) When it came to shoes, Underwood opted for platform sneakers by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Models Glamorous Looks in New Stuart Weitzman Holiday Campaign

Kate Hudson has always been a fan of fashion. From her on-screen styles to her elegant award show moments, it only makes sense that the star would team up with the celeb-favorite shoe brand Stuart Weitzman.  The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress is the star of the brand’s holiday 2021 campaign, “Moment to Shine.”  In honor of their 35th anniversary, the brand is celebrating the feeling of glamour as well as their longstanding red carpet legacy. Hudson is seen sporting a range of shoe silhouettes in the campaign photos. In one shot, the “Almost Famous” star is seen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Saweetie Stares Down Halle Berry in a Catwoman Costume and Heeled Boots on TikTok

Saweetie just paid homage to the 2004 film “Catwoman” on TikTok—along with the film’s titular star—for Halloween. The “Icy Grl” rapper donned a replica of Halle Berry’s original costume for the action film, which was panned upon its release 17 years ago but has gained a strong following on social media this year. Her outfit included a pair of shredded leather pants, as well as a leather  bra top and crossed front straps. Naturally, her look was accessorized with Catwoman’s black cat mask and elbow-length gloves. @officialsaweetie had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it #halleberry...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
