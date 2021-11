Original Harry Potter Director Wants to Make A Movie About ‘Cursed Child’ With Original Cast. Chris Columbus, director of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, would love to see the cast of old films get together in order to film Harry Potter. Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe were the original Harry Potter and Hermione Granger. They also starred in the eight films that ran from 2000 to 2011. It was one of the most popular movie series. Although there are no indications that they will be returning to the wizarding realm, the director of the original movie seems determined to get them together again to complete their journeys.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO