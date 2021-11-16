ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zaya Wade Takes On Winter Neutrals in a Gray Matching Thom Browne Ensemble Paired With Classic White Sneakers

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4WeO_0cyLkkca00

Zaya Wade proves that she truly is the new fashion girl.

Wade , 14, continues to strive for chic moments both on the ‘gram and off, which shows her aptitude for the glitzy industry. For her latest ensemble, Wade sported a gray Thom Browne look that featured a ribbed button-up polo top and a skirt that had box pleats that were decked out in stripes that incorporated the signature Browne colors: red, white and blue.

When it came down to the shoes, Wade sported a pair of crisp white low-top sneakers that helped to add a slight color contrast to the vibe.

As previously stated, Wade is a fashion girl for the new generation, as she constantly displays her personal knack for trendy silhouettes, popular labels and effervescent pops of color. On her Instagram feed, one can see that she fancies intricate tailoring, fun printed separates, flowy dresses, edgy tanks, cozy sweaters and slouchy denim. Also, she has a penchant for luxury design houses like Gucci, Miu Miu and Burberry. On the footwear front, Wade typically opts for functional sneakers, dazzling pumps, chunky boots and sleek sandals.

Recently, she attended the Gucci Love Parade runway show, where she was the talk of the night due to her rosy pink Gucci suit and chunky cream mules. When on red carpets , Wade slips into bright creations from brands like Richfresh.

Put on a pair of white sneakers and add an easy athletic vibe to your ensembles inspired by Zaya Wade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDFRZ_0cyLkkca00
CREDIT: COURTESY OF SAKS FIFTH AVE

Buy Now: Chloé Lauren Leather Sneakers, $495

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZznV_0cyLkkca00
CREDIT: COURTESY OF NORDSTROM

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker, $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcMkU_0cyLkkca00
CREDIT: COURTESY OF TARGET

Buy Now: Paige Sneakers, $30

TP4MyBungholeBiden
6d ago

That freak show is a boy and will always be a boy!! It's considered bad parenting when you encourage a child to be something that they are not! Fantasy 🌎

J Hemphill
6d ago

I am sorry because I don't care what brands he wear and how much the clothes cost, he will never look like a girl. I think he wants to be a girl because he is jealous of the baby girl. you didn't hear about him wanting to be a girl until the baby girl came into the world. i am embarrassed for him because he had no feminine features. The parents should be embarrassed and ashamed of themselves.

Ms. M
6d ago

It seems as though he's now on estrogen. these parents don't understand once a male starts taking estrogen He's going to have a lifelong problem.

