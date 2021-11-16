ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Check Out The “Why Do ____” Questions Illinois Is Asking Google

By Riley O'Neil
 7 days ago
I recently stumbled upon an article from 2017 that talked about things that residents of each state had been Googling. In specific, the piece shared what each state typed in after the words "Why Do." Back in 2017, Illinois residents were asking "why do dogs have tails?" Wisconsin residents...

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

40 Real Indiana Town Names that Will Make You Scratch Your Head

Not that I look forward to severe weather (which I know is a really strange way to start an article), but whenever there is a severe storm threat in the area and the local news interrupts "our regularly scheduled program" to track it and let us know when and if we'll need to head to our basement or safe space in the house, I always find myself learning about places in our area I never knew existed. You know what I'm talking about, right? It's when Wayne Hart (WEHT), Jeff Lyons (WFIE), or Cameron Hopman (WEVV) trace a line along the front edge of the storm line and drag it out to show when the storm is expected to hit a particular area. For example, after drawing out the tracking box, they'll warn residents in Solitude, Greenbriar, Eby, or Buckskin that the storm is 15 to 20 minutes away. Every time it happens, it's like we get a little geography lesson about the area some of us have called home our entire lives.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Did You Know You Can Take A Week Long Cruise In Illinois?

So you want to have a really fun, week-long cruise experience, but you're not really that into the idea of leaving the United States, given the current pandemic situation. It's possible to satisfy that cruise urge, and still never leave (except for a couple of stops) the State of Illinois. Just trade the ocean for the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

’80s Themed Home For Sale in Illinois Has Giant Indoor Waterpark

There are some special features in the house for sale in Mokena, Illinois, and it's not an indoor waterpark. There is an 80s theme design throughout the home that takes you back to a time of neon lights, big hair, and pink carpet. It reminds me of something out of Scarface, just extravagant features, lights, and design throughout the entire home. Surprisingly, the kitchen does have a modern more updated design to it.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local
Illinois Government
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

What’s Next for the Former Showplace Cinema Building in Evansville, Indiana?

Back in December 2019, it was announced that Showplace Cinemas South was on the market. Less than a year later, in October 2020, the building was purchased and promptly closed down by the new owners. Like so many other businesses, movie theaters especially, Showplace South became another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Here we are, another year later, and we're learning what the plan is for that iconic building on Evansville's southeast side.
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Missing Ohio County KY Teen Found Safe in California

We are happy to report today that Amber Clare, the Ohio County teen who went missing earlier this month, was found safe along with her cousin, three-year-old Noah Clare. Yesterday, Amber Alert issued a BOLO for the kids along with the adult they were thought to be within California. Today, the TN Bureau of Investigation tweeted:
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Illinois Man Hooks Fish So Big It’s Transported By Shopping Cart

A fish caught in Illinois is so big, it has to be transported by a shopping cart. As a child, I used to go fishing all the time. There was a pond right across the street from where I grew up. My gear was not anything special, but I had fun. I never caught anything too crazy. That place was stocked with carp, bluegill, and bullhead. They were usually pretty small. Just the right size for a kid to handle.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Legal Weed Now For Sale Next To Popular Illinois Stadium

Next to this popular Illinois stadium, legal weed is now for sale. I think by now, most people in Illinois know that recreational marijuana in Illinois is legal and it has been a huge success earning millions of dollars. The much-needed expansion was delayed because of the pandemic but is now a full go with new locations opening throughout the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Watch this beautiful Drone Video high above St. Louis Missouri

This has to be some of the most incredible drone footage from above a city I have ever seen, I have never seen St. Louis look so beautiful before, the night shots are amazing!. Welllll I ended up down a YouTube rabbit hole and stumbled upon some absolute gold! This drone footage from high above downtown St. Louis was posted to YouTube earlier this year by the YouTube channel called Drone Eye, the channel has videos from cities all over the world including Chicago, New York, Moscow, Mexico City, Hong Kong, and so many more. I have been to St. Louis on a number of occasions but I have never seen it look as beautiful as it does in this drone footage, I don't know if it is the clarity of the 4k camera, or maybe it's just the angles at which the drone gets to see the city but man does it look good! I think it is the night shots of the city that I like the most, this footage really makes you understand how birds see the cities that we have built.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Massive Bourbon Barrel Christmas Tree In Kentucky Is A Must See This Christmas

Christmas in Kentucky wouldn't be complete without entertaining it with one of the state's greatest products...bourbon. We all know that one thing Kentucky is known for is bourbon. Personally, I have developed a new love for bourbon. My favorite is Kentucky's number one bourbon, Jim Beam. More specifically, Jim Beam Vanilla. If you haven't tried that mixed with root beer or orange soda, you are missing out. Try it, you'll thank me later. Anyways...on the topic of bourbon. There is one bourbon-related Christmas attraction that you have to check out this holiday season in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

High-Speed Internet Coming to Rural Parts of Vanderburgh County in Indiana

Many of us, if we're being honest, take for granted having access to high-speed internet in our homes - I know I do. We have come to expect our devices to work flawlessly. We expect our show, movies, and games to instantly appear in glorious HD, or even 4K. For most of us, buffering is a thing of the past. Simply put, we've been spoiled by technology. There are, however, thousands of residents in rural areas of Vanderburgh County that don't have access to high-speed internet, but change is coming for those folks.
INTERNET
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

There Are Some Crazy Expensive Homes in Kentucky — and One That’s Almost Half a Billion Dollars [PHOTOS]

I'm guessing that when folks get into a conversation about what they'd do if they won the lottery, several of the same topics come up. "I'd get a new car." "I'd go on a really nice vacation." "I'd start giving it away; I wouldn't know what to do with all that money." And, naturally, someone will say, "Well, I'd certainly move into a new (or better) house." That makes immediate sense.
KENTUCKY STATE
Evansville IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana.

