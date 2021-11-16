ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Now hiring: Seminole County Public Works hosting hiring event today

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WN5qL_0cyLhlbw00
Job fair File photo (WFTV)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Works is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday.

The event, which will feature on-site interviews and job offers, runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Public Works-Roads & Stormwater Building, located at 149 Bush Loop in Sanford.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The county is looking to fill positions including crew chief, equipment operator and other positions as soon as Nov. 29. The county said the jobs come with a reliable schedule, 20-plus paid days off plus 11 paid holidays annually, employer-paid healthcare, state retirement enrollment, and more benefits.

For more information about Public Works positions, please call 407-665-7623.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando gets $600K to save pedestrian lives

ORLANDO, Fla. — After years of being named the worst city in the nation for pedestrians, Orlando is taking a step forward to cut deadly crashes on major roads. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a RAISE grant of $606,000 to the city for six projects to redesign roads in the metro area. The funding comprises 80% of the estimated cost of the initial phase.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
74K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy