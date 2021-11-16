Now hiring: Seminole County Public Works hosting hiring event today

Job fair File photo (WFTV)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Works is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday.

The event, which will feature on-site interviews and job offers, runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Public Works-Roads & Stormwater Building, located at 149 Bush Loop in Sanford.

The county is looking to fill positions including crew chief, equipment operator and other positions as soon as Nov. 29. The county said the jobs come with a reliable schedule, 20-plus paid days off plus 11 paid holidays annually, employer-paid healthcare, state retirement enrollment, and more benefits.

For more information about Public Works positions, please call 407-665-7623.