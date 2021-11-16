ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Year’s Eve In Times Square Will Return, But You’ll Need To Wear A Mask And Be Vaccinated

By Jen Chung
Gothamist.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an eerily empty New Year's celebration last year, Times Square is ready to welcome back crowds of people to ring in 2022. However, there's a mid-pandemic caveat: All revelers must be vaccinated—or, for those who are unable to be vaccinated, test negative for COVID—and everyone will need to be...

gothamist.com

CBS New York

New York Landmarks Lit In Pink, White & Blue To Honor Transgender Day Of Remembrance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York landmarks were lit up to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday. Thirteen landmarks, including One World Trade Center and Penn Station, were illuminated in pink, white and blue to honor transgender people who have lost their lives to violence. “Here in New York, we are committed to being a place where transgender individuals can experience the values of belonging, respect, and dignity. As Governor, I will continue fighting for our transgender community, to build a New York where every one of us can live free from fear of discrimination or violence,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. In New York City, we know and affirm that everyone has a right to their identity, that our trans community deserves dignity, justice and respect. On this #TransDayOfRemembrance we honor those we’ve lost and recommit to a city that every trans person can call their home. pic.twitter.com/pNmHHh82bC — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 20, 2021 Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted about the day, saying, “In New York City, we know and affirm that everyone has a right to their identity, that our trans community deserves dignity, justice and respect.”
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: Billionaires Are Trying To "Undermine The Soul Of The City"

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. The House has passed President Biden's Build Back Better infrastructure bill. Billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman wants to build a glass pavilion above the top-floor apartment he...
ECONOMY
Gothamist.com

Here's How You Can Take Part In The Future Of NYC's Outdoor Dining

This week, the city got one step closer to making outdoor dining permanent when the City Planning Commission voted unanimously for a zoning text amendment which removes geographic restrictions regarding the use of outdoor space by restaurants. Once it's approved by the City Council and the mayor, as is expected, the slate will be wiped clean for the city to develop and regulate a new permanent program. And New Yorkers will have the chance to take part in that conversation.
Hilary Swank
Gothamist.com

Breads Bakery Reimagines The Iconic NYC Black & White Cookie

On Wednesday evening, at a party for the new Breads Bakery now open on the Upper East Side, owner Gadi Peleg was beaming. "I couldn't be more excited to come to the Upper East Side," he told Gothamist. "We started in Union Square [in 2013], then opened on the Upper West Side, and now we're on the Upper East Side, and if you draw a line connecting those three, it feels like we're giving a big hug to Manhattan, to New York City, the city that I love."
Gothamist.com

“We’re So Damn Boring Now”: Eric Adams Talks Making NYC Cool Again, Gives Stephen Colbert Bag Of “Weed”

Mayor-elect Eric Adams took a break from late night celebrations to stop by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, where he talked about... his love of late night celebrations. “This is a city of nightlife. I must test the product,” Adams said, noting he stopped by three hotspots on election night. “We used to be the coolest place on the globe. We’re so damn boring now. We have to be among the people enjoying life. I want the cross-pollination of our energy and diversity of this city.”
Gothamist.com

A Grubhub Guide to Hell’s Kitchen Eating

Now that we're deep into New York City fall and the city's back open in a way that seemed almost unfathomable not so long ago, New Yorkers can keep the party going, even if that means ordering in, with Grubhub! Delivery just got even better with the Grubhub Guarantee - get your food delivered on time and at the lowest price, guaranteed or Grubhub will make it right.
