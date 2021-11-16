These 50 Restaurants Closed in Maine and We Wish They Would Come Back

The holidays are here and we all want to gather with family and friends, but it's important to remember to protect ourselves and others. Dr. Nirav Shah of the Maine Center for Disease Control recently said that he hopes people will gather for Thanksgiving. But cautioned everyone to be smart and protect themselves, as much as possible, at a time when the transmission rates are among the highest ever. We've all been dealing with this pandemic for months now, and have a pretty good idea of what types of things we need to be mindful of when gathering with others.

