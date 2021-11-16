Positive Virus Tests Reach Weekly High in the Netherlands
By Associated Press
US News and World Report
7 days ago
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands recorded its highest weekly number of positive coronavirus tests over the last seven days, and lawmakers discussed legislation as cases continued to soar Tuesday to limit unvaccinated people from using the country's COVID pass system. The country's public health institute reported Tuesday...
A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure in...
BERLIN (AP) — A player on Germany’s national soccer team has tested positive for the coronavirus and four more are in quarantine as a precaution ahead of the team’s World Cup qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Armenia. The German soccer federation says the unnamed player was fully vaccinated and does not have any symptoms. The other four tested negative for the virus but have been instructed to isolate because of their proximity to the infected player. Germany has already qualified for next year’s World Cup ahead of its final qualifiers. The team hosts Liechtenstein in Wolfsburg on Thursday and then plays Armenia in Yerevan on Sunday.
MUNICH (AP) — Croatia defender Josip Stanisic has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing for his country's national team, German club Bayern Munich said Wednesday. Stanisic came off the bench for the final minutes of the 1-0 win over Russia on Sunday, a result that earned Croatia a place...
The Netherlands has announced a lockout The Netherlands has announced a lockout The Netherlands will be the first Western European country to enter the new lockout this weekend. Prime Minister Mark Rutte called it “a severe blow for a few weeks.” Bars, shops and restaurants must be closed in advance and there are communication restrictions.
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Netherlands started transporting COVID-19 patients across the border to Germany on Tuesday to ease pressure on Dutch hospitals, which are scaling back regular care to deal with a surge in coronavirus cases. A patient was transferred by ambulance from Rotterdam to a hospital in Bochum, some 240...
A little over a week before the planned start of IBC 2021, the in-person event has been canceled after host country the Netherlands announced a three-week partial lockdown due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown is scheduled to be reviewed on Dec. 3, the date that the International Broadcasting Convention was slated to begin at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam.
The 2019 IBC conference and exhibition attracted an estimated 56,000 attendees and 1,700 exhibitors, though this year’s event was expected to be far smaller, with companies such as Avid and Sony having made the decision not to exhibit due to the pandemic.
Due to COVID, the event had moved from its typical window in September to early December. IBC 2020 had also been cancelled due to coronavirus.
IBC is owned by six industry organizations including the Royal Television Society, Society for Broadband Professionals, and Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers. The 2022 IBC convention is slated to be held Sept. 9-13.
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
MANILA, Nov 21 (Reuters) – The Philippines’ defense chief said on Sunday a military resupply mission for the country’s troops stationed on an atoll in the South China Sea will resume this week, after it was aborted last week when it was blocked by Chinese coast guard. Defense Secretary Delfin...
Russia sees a decided risk of “possible armed conflicts” with NATO member states in Europe, according to one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security advisers. Still, senior trans-Atlantic officials think the Kremlin might be targeting a smaller dictatorship.
On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
Sajid Javid has ordered an urgent review to look at racial bias within medical equipment after a study found oxygen level readers used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin. The Health Secretary, 51, plans to work alongside American counterparts within Joe Biden's administration to deliver new...
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member, told CNBC that people should get their boosters as soon as possible because breakthrough infections are occurring more than the public realizes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared Pfizer and Moderna boosters for all adults on Friday. The agency previously cleared...
A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
Comments / 0