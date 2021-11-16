ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia teacher’s family receives big unclaimed property check

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The family of a deceased West Virginia teacher has received an unclaimed property check of more than $151,000.

Marmet guitar teacher adapts to pandemic

State Treasurer Riley Moore presented the check Saturday to the family of Debra Handy. A lifelong resident of War, Handy worked with the McDowell County school system for more than four decades. After her 2017 death, the funds in her teacher’s retirement account were eventually turned over to the treasurer’s office as unclaimed property.

Moore’s office says Handy’s daughter, Willa Handy, also is a teacher and plans to use the funds to complete her doctoral degree.

