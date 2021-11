It was just a matter of time in Mike Leach’s Air Raid before the records began to shatter at Mississippi State and he has a quarterback that’s doing it in year two. Will Rogers broke the Bulldog record for single-season passing and the school’s touchdown record on Saturday in the first quarter against Tennessee State. The 30th touchdown of the season came during his first possession of the game with a 21-yard pass to Austin Williams for the score. He would break the passing yardage record when he completed a pass to Jamire Calvin in the second possession.

