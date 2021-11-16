ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Palo Alto Networks Is a 'Best-in-Class' Tech Play, Credit Suisse Says

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qszwN_0cyLfQoJ00

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report were on the rise Tuesday after analysts at Credit Suisse assumed coverage of the company with an outperform rating and a $625 price target.

The firm sees the company as a "best-in-class" technology platform that has a large and growing on-premises installed base, an expanding cloud-service portfolio and strong leadership from management.

"Palo Alto Networks spends more on R&D and sales and marketing in both absolute dollar terms and as a percentage of revenue than both Fortinet and Check Point Software Technologies. Stretching its lead against its competitors, we forecast Palo Alto Networks will continue to deliver strong revenue growth above consensus estimates," Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow said.

Palo Alto Networks shares were rising 1.5% to $525.84 Tuesday morning.

Palo Alto Networks will get a boost after rolling out its cloud-native security portfolio as it builds on its market share lead in the next-generation firewall market.

The company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter earnings on Thursday. Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting the company to report a first-quarter profit of $1.57 per share, down slightly from a year ago, on revenue of $1.2 billion.

To be sure, Credit Suisse does see potential headwinds for the company ahead as well.

"Competition within the industry for enterprise security is intense and may continue to increase in the future," Winslow said.

"Palo Alto Networks may not only face competition from large companies that incorporate security features in their product suites, such as Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report, but also could face competition from independent security vendors."

Comments / 0

Related
ExecutiveBiz

Palo Alto Networks’ Drew Epperson on Cloud Native Access Points

Drew Epperson, senior director of federal engineering and chief architect at Palo Alto Networks, said cloud native access points could enable the Department of Defense to provide more secure cloud connections to warfighters by removing all implied trust while reducing latency and improving user experience. Epperson told Breaking Defense in...
TECHNOLOGY
Street.Com

Our Palo Alto Networks Strategy Remains Bullish, but With a Tweak

In his first Executive Decision segment of last Friday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer sat down with Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) , the cybersecurity giant. Arora said Palo Alto's recently reported fiscal first quarter was its best in five years and proves that...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

High-Flying Palo Alto Networks Is Going Higher

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) are certainly highly valued trading at near 80X their earnings but there are a few things to consider. The first is the company continually outperforms high expectations. The second is the company has raised its guidance yet again, citing strong demand across all segments and in particular its Next-Gen security products. The third is that this company is trading at a discount to most other cyber security stocks and could very well undergo a price-multiple expansion even now. If there was ever stock to fit the adage, value is where you find it, it’s Palo Alto Networks.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Premarket Movers Friday - Foot Locker, Intuit, Palo Alto Networks

Stock futures wavered Friday given rising concern about a fourth wave of coronavirus infections in Europe. Here are some of the top movers before the market opens Friday. Shares of Intuit (INTU) - Get Intuit Inc. (INTU) Report jumped early Friday after the financial software company raised its revenue guidance for 2021 to $1 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alto#Tech#Panw#Palo Alto Networks#Factset#Cisco Systems#Csco
Street.Com

Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains as Earnings and Outlook Impress

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report shares traded higher on Friday after the cybersecurity company reported earnings and sales that beat Wall Street forecasts and also lifted its billings and revenue forecasts for the year. Palo Alto Networks shares were up 1.68% at $528.70 at...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Here's How I'd Day Trade Palo Alto Networks Friday

On Thursday evening, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) released the firm's fiscal first quarter results. Palo Alto posted adjusted EPS of $1.64, and a GAAP loss of $1.06 per share. Both measures represent better than expected results. This adjusted result is good enough for earnings growth of 1%. The firm generated revenue of $1.247B. This was also a beat, and good for year over year growth of 32.1%. Just an FYI, the primary "adjustment" comes from $270.2M in share-based compensation-related charges. That and about $35M in tax related adjustments are almost entirely responsible for the tremendous gap between the firm's adjusted and GAAP earnings numbers.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Palo Alto Networks Reports Strong Q1 Results; Street Says Buy

Cybersecurity major Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) has reported better-than-expected results for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2021. Following the results, shares of the company gained 2.3% to close at $532 in Thursday’s extended trading session. Revenue & Earnings. Quarterly revenues of $1.2 billion grew 32% year-over-year, in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Palo Alto Networks and Intuit Keeping the Nasdaq in the Black

Equity index futures were mixed before the open as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index futures point to a lower open. However, the Nasdaq futures are pointing higher. The negativity appears to be prompted by rising COVID-19 cases, particularly in Europe. Oil prices (/CL) and bond yields are also falling on the news because European governments, particularly Austria, are responding to the cases with more lockdown measures.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analysts Hail Palo Alto Networks On Q1 Beat, See Huge Upside

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens raised the PT to $675 from $600 (28% upside) and kept an Overweight. With a growing portfolio "that is clearly resonating," he believes Palo Alto is "uniquely positioned to capitalize on the favorable demand environment for security solutions." JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger raised the...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Palo Alto Networks Shifts Left With Prisma Cloud 3.0

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, announced Prisma Cloud 3.0, the industry’s first integrated platform to shift security left — significantly improving organizations’ entire cloud security posture by reducing security risk at runtime. With a customer base that already includes 77% of the Fortune 100, the most complete Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) now also offers organizations cloud code security to embed critical protections in the development process, agentless security to complement existing agent-based protection and Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for Microsoft Azure.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Palo Alto Networks Launches Cortex eXtended Managed Detection and Response (XMDR) Partner Specialization

Combines Palo Alto Networks’ leading Cortex XDR solution with partners’ managed services — empowering customers’ security operations. Palo Alto Networks, announced its Cortex eXtended Managed Detection and Response (XMDR) Partner Specialization to help customers detect, investigate and respond to cyberthreats across endpoint, network and cloud assets. Building on the demand for Palo Alto Networks pioneering Cortex XDR 3.0 extended detection and response solution, the Cortex XMDR Specialization will enable MSSP partners to combine Cortex XDR with their managed services offerings — helping customers worldwide streamline security operations center (SOC) operations and quickly mitigate cyberthreats.
TECHNOLOGY
Seeking Alpha

Palo Alto Networks: Undervalued On Most Metrics Vs. Peer Security Stocks; Buy Now

Palo Alto Networks reported solid results beating on all metrics and guiding up for F2Q and the full year F2022. After another stellar beat and raise quarter, we recommend investors to buy shares here. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) remains one of our favorite security stories since the shares are reasonably priced, and the company continues to execute solidly under CEO Nikesh Arora. The company has transformed itself from a single product company to a multi-product company. It is vaulting to leadership in the newer areas such as Endpoint Detection and Response, SIEM, and Secure Web Gateways.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Palo Alto Networks Q1 Earnings

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Palo Alto Networks their estimated earnings by 4.46%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.57, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Palo Alto Networks raises FY22 revenue guidance

Palo Alto Networks on Thursday published solid first-quarter financial results and raised its FY 2022 revenue guidance. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was $170.3 million, or $1.64 per diluted share. First-quarter revenue grew 32% year-over-year to $1.2 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.57 per share on revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
helpnetsecurity.com

Palo Alto Network CASB helps organizations enable safe adoption of SaaS

Palo Alto Networks introduced the Next-Generation CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker) — raising the bar in SaaS security to accommodate today’s hybrid work tools. As cloud applications, especially modern collaboration tools, power a rapidly expanding hybrid workforce, security teams are struggling to stay secure. Legacy SaaS security solutions focus on compliance, not security, and were built when the universe of apps was much smaller and more predictable — leaving many of today’s go-to tools without adequate protections.
SOFTWARE
Network World

Palo Alto software advances end-to-end enterprise cloud security

Palo Alto Networks has bolstered its security software to better protect enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications. The company rolled out a new version of its core cloud-security package, Prisma Cloud 3.0, which includes the ability to code security directly into SaaS applications. The package includes a cloud-access security broker (CASB) to control access to cloud resources.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Palo Alto Networks unveils ML-powered cloud security platform

Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday unveiled a new cloud security offering, its next-generation Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), which taps machine learning to bolster the protection of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and collaboration apps. The company’s next-generation CASB platform will use ML and AI to provide capabilities such as the automatic discovery...
SANTA CLARA, CA
aithority.com

Palo Alto Networks Introduces Next-Generation CASB to Help Organizations Secure Soaring SaaS Usage

Palo Alto Networks introduced the industry’s only Next-Generation CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker) — raising the bar in SaaS security to accommodate today’s hybrid work tools. As SaaS applications, especially modern collaboration tools, power a rapidly expanding hybrid workforce, security teams are struggling to stay secure. Legacy SaaS security solutions...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
69K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy