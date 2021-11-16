ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Man shot near Silverbell Road

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 6 days ago
Tucson police arrested a man who allegedly shot another man at Columbus Park Tuesday.

Tucson police say the victim was transported to the hospital.

Police arrested 39-year-old Jeremy Victory in connection with the shooting.

He faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with serious injury and robbery.

#Shooting#Tucson Police#Columbus Park#Mobile Devices#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

