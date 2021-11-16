Man shot near Silverbell Road
Tucson police arrested a man who allegedly shot another man at Columbus Park Tuesday.
Tucson police say the victim was transported to the hospital.
Police arrested 39-year-old Jeremy Victory in connection with the shooting.
He faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with serious injury and robbery.
