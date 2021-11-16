ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXMI back on the air for antenna viewers

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
If you receive our signal via antenna, FOX 17 is now back on the air!

Tuesday afternoon the FOX 17 transmitter was under repair. If you receive our signal via antenna, you were not able to watch FOX 17 for several hours. FOX 17 is now back on the air.

Remember, you can always watch FOX 17 News on our website, app, and OTT streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

Viewers with cable or satellite service were not impacted by the outage.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

