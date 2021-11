Nearly one in three hedge fund managers plans to invest in cryptocurrencies as the traditional finance space is increasingly fusing with cutting-edge financial technology. What Happened: A recent study conducted by "big four" auditing firm Ernst & Young revealed that 31% of hedge fund managers — 24% of alternative investors and 13% of private equity managers — plan to add cryptocurrencies to their portfolios within the next two years, according to a Monday Decrypt report. The study polled 264 alternative institutional investors that jointly manage nearly $5 trillion.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO