Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen and Bar coming to downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A North Carolina-based southern food chain is opening its first Indiana location in downtown Indianapolis next fall.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar will be the newest addition to the CityWay development at the northwest corner of Alabama and South Streets in September.

Patrons can expect "craft" brunches, lunches, and suppers at Tupelo Honey, according to a release from Buckingham Companies, the developers of CityWay. The restaurant's menu has southern classics like fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, mac and cheese, and shrimp and grits.

Tupelo Honey is also known for its craft cocktails, with several variances of mimosas and bloody marys on its brunch menu.

Courtesy of Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar

Courtesy of Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar An old fashioned from Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar.

The southern kitchen and bar will take up 5,500 square feet of the mixed-use development and 1,200 square feet of patio space.

"We are thrilled to introduce our scratch-made and responsibly sourced southern fare to the great city of Indianapolis in Fall 2022. The rapid growth of Indianapolis, paired with the dynamic energy of CityWay neighborhood is the perfect place to put down roots and share our love of southern food & hospitality with our new neighbors," Christin Prince, Tupelo Honey's senior vice president of marketing, stated in a release.

Tupelo Honey joins Yolk, Nesso, Taxman CityWay, Plat 99, Qdoba, and Agave and Rye as the dining and bar options at CityWay.

