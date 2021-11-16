Qualcomm, BMW Collaborate For Automated Driving Chips

Qualcomm wants to diversify its portfolio and focus on PCs, AR/VR, and partners up with BMW. The official news today begins with Qualcomm as they just had their Investors Day conference where Cristiano Amon, the company's CEO laid out a lot of what we can expect from them for the future. I think the most important take away is how the company plans to diversify its lineups and revenue streams in order to no longer be defined by a single end market or industry. Obviously 5G continues to be a key driver as the company plans to play a major role into every single connected device you use or carry, which is already evolving to be more than just phones. Examples of this are how Qualcomm is teaming up with BMW to produce and develop chips for next gen driver assistance and self-driving systems in BMW’s upcoming vehicles – a huge opportunity for both companies. They then talked about their role in AR and VR, and how their recent announcement of the Snapdragon Spaces developer platform helps take these plans further. As for their mobile chips, which is what we've known Qualcomm for most, things get pretty interesting. Surely the company continues to be the biggest player in the market of high-end flagships and mid-rangers, but we did get some light on what it plans to do with its Nuvia acquisition. Qualcomm's next generation of chips is already in the works, and which they claim will be "designed to set the performance benchmark for Windows" to compete with other ARM solutions like Apple Silicon. We can expect the first release over the next 9 months, and it seems this will be the backbone for how they approach other industries like automotive. Obviously this is just a quick summary. Follow the first link in the description to learn more about everything that was announced.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO