STAMFORD — Mackenzie's Bar & Grill, a staple in the city for nearly 15 years, will be closing its doors, at least for the time being, on Wednesday, following the owner’s recent death and financial difficulties caused by COVID-19. The restaurant, which has been located at 970 High Ridge Road since 2007, first shared the news in a Facebook post on Friday night, saying that “the current era of Mackenzie’s will be coming to an end.”

STAMFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO