Christopher Magan reports for the Pioneer Press: “In response to surging coronavirus cases, many of which are among the fully vaccinated, Minnesota health officials will recommend all adults get vaccine boosters starting Friday, even if federal regulators don’t back the move. ‘The data are so compelling on the value of boosters to increase that protection that we think it is quite urgent to move,’ state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Tuesday. …Later Tuesday, it was reported that the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer boosters for all U.S. adults before an advisory panel meets Friday. The final step would be approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

