Kingston, R.I. – The Fordham volleyball team needed to win just one set at Rhode Island in the regular season finale to secure a second straight berth into the Atlantic 10 Championship. Despite the result, the Rams' third-set victory was all they needed for their first back-to-back postseason berths since 2007-08. Fordham finishes the 2021 regular season with an 8-19 record overall and 5-11 in league action.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO