‘Ellen’: New Regency TV Thriller Adds Liz Caribel, Karan Gill, Craig Tate, Ty Olsson & Hart Bochner

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
 6 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ellen , the upcoming TV series thriller from New Regency and QCode, has added  Liz Caribel ( God’s Time ), Karan Gill ( I May Destroy You ), Craig Tate ( Reprisal) , Ty Olsson ( Supernatural ), and Hart Bochner ( Die Hard).

Caribel will star opposite Lin Shaye ( Insidious ), who we previously revealed to be starring last month. The action-thriller is now in production.

The six-episode series, which is being financed by The Revenant and The Beast Must Die outfit New Regency, follows a nefarious land developer who gets more than he bargained for when he tries to intimidate an 80-year-old widow into abandoning her Montana ranch.

Based on an original idea from Jalmari Helander ( Big Game ), the project marks the third small screen tie-up between busy audio and content firm QCode, New Regency, and producers Automatik and Oddfellows, following upcoming series Gaslight and The Edge of Sleep . The Courier outfit 42, which developed the project with Automatik, will also be producing.

The series will be directed and executive-produced by filmmaker duo Clif Prowse and Derek Lee ( Afflicted ). Script is from Tim Walker.

Executive producers include Lin Shaye, Ben Pugh and Charlie Morrison (42), Petri Jokirantaa and Jalmari Helander (co-executive producers), Josh Horsfield, Automatik, Oddfellows, New Regency, and Tim Walker.

The production partners are also developing and producing a podcast to accompany the show.

Liz Gabriel is represented by Grandview and Granderson Des Rochers. Karan Gill is represented by Grandview and The Artists Partnership. Craig Tate is represented by Grandview, ICM, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Ty Ollsson is represented by BLK Management and Buchwald. Hart Bochner is represented by The Characters Talent Agency, Wonder Street, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Lin Shaye is represented by Buchwald and Rugolo Entertainment. Clif Prowse and Derek Lee are represented by Verve. Tim Walker is represented by Lucinda Prain at Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.

