The Dickson High School girls basketball team took care of business Friday night with 72-30 season-opening win over Springer. The Lady Comets led 21-5 after the first quarter and extended that advantage to 37-14 at the half. That was plenty for Dickson to cruise to victory as 10 of the 13 athletes finished with at least one point.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO