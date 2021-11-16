ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Person Seems To Have Beaten HIV With Their Own Immune System

 7 days ago

News outlets cover hopeful news that a second patient may have overcome an HIV infection "naturally," boosting hope for a future cure for the virus. Other research links depression to heart health risks, plus more frequent ER visits during covid. One evening in March 2020, a doctor walked out...

thebody.com

There’s a Second Woman Whose Immune System Seems to Have Cured Her HIV. What Does This Mean for the Rest of Us?

It’s been all over the news this November: Researchers have discovered yet another woman whose own immune system seems to have clobbered her HIV out of existence. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, is being called “the Esperanza patient,” after the name of the town she lives in in Argentina. Diagnosed with HIV in 2013, reportedly she has only ever been on HIV meds for six months when she was pregnant (to prevent transmission to the child), but otherwise has always had an undetectable viral load even off meds. That’s remarkable.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Teaching the Immune System to Attack Cancer with Greater Precision

To protect humans from COVID-19, the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines program human cells to translate the injected synthetic messenger RNA into the coronavirus spike protein, which then primes the immune system to arm itself against future appearances of that protein. It turns out that the immune system can also be trained to spot and attack distinctive proteins on cancer cells, killing them and leaving healthy cells potentially untouched.
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

Smokers Could Deal With Stroke as a First Sign of Cardiovascular Disease

You may have guessed by now that smoking won’t grant you superhuman strength, nor will it create extra neurons for you. About eight centuries ago, it was discovered that smoking could cause lung cancer. Later on, medical researchers found other major health disadvantages for those who are frequently smoking. TimesNowNews.com...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Supplements That Boost The Immune System

A daily supplement that reduces illness duration and makes the symptoms less severe. A multi-vitamin with mineral supplements can improve immune function, making illnesses less severe and easing symptoms, especially in those who are 55 or older. Taking a daily multi-vitamin and minerals supplement high in vitamin C for three...
HEALTH
NBC Washington

Woman's Own Immune System Has Possibly Cured Her of HIV

A woman in Argentina has become only the second documented person whose own immune system may have cured her of HIV. Researchers have dubbed the 30-year-old mother, who was first diagnosed with HIV in 2013, the “Esperanza patient,” after the town in Argentina where she lives. In English, “esperanza” means “hope.”
SCIENCE
The Independent

Researchers believe Argentina woman’s own immune system may have cured her of HIV

A woman in Argentina has been identified as the second person ever whose own immune system may have cured her of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).The 30-year-old woman was first diagnosed with HIV-1, the most common type of HIV, in 2013.After eight years of multiple follow up checks, however, there appears to be no sign of active viral infection in her body, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal on Monday.The woman, who has not been identified over concerns related to the stigma that arises from the disease, has been called the “Esperanza patient” by...
WORLD
POZ

Another HIV Vaccine Disappointment

An experimental vaccine regimen did not protect young women from acquiring HIV in a large study in sub-Saharan Africa, adding to a long string of disappointments in HIV vaccine research. The Imbokodo trial tested a primer vaccine dubbed Ad26.Mos4.HIV that uses an adenovirus vector similar to the one used in...
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Second-ever person overcomes HIV without meds

An Argentinian woman has become the second-ever HIV-infected person whose immune system helped defeat the virus without requiring additional medical treatment. She was first diagnosed with the AIDS-causing infection in 2013. Scientists have dubbed the 30-year-old mother the "Esperanza patient," after her hometown. The word 'esperanza' translates to 'hope' in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

For the 2nd time, a person is cured of HIV without treatment, scientists report

A 30-year-old woman from Argentina diagnosed with HIV in 2013 may have "naturally" cleared the virus, according to a study published Nov. 16 in Annals of Internal Medicine. No signs of active infection or circulating virus were detected after numerous tests were conducted, scientists said, adding the woman never showed signs of active infection and had not received regular treatment for eight years.
SCIENCE
hivplusmag.com

Science Discovers Another Avenue That Could Lead to an HIV Cure

A new collaborative effort aims to cure HIV using a novel “block-lock-excise” approach and is backed by a $26.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The multidisciplinary group of researchers, known as the HIV Obstruction by Programmed Epigenetics Collaboratory, is being led by scientists at Gladstone Institutes, Scripps Research, and Weill Cornell Medicine.
SCIENCE
kurv.com

Harvard Researchers Find HIV-Free Person

Harvard University researchers say they have identified a person whose immune system has eliminated HIV. She would be the second person to be cured without the use of drugs. The patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2013, but there’s no evidence of the virus in her body. According to researchers, the discovery could help identify more treatments and a cure for HIV.
SCIENCE

