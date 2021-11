While the natural language processing (NLP) field has been growing at an exponential rate for the last two years — thanks to the development of transfer-based models — their applications have been limited in scope for the job search field. LinkedIn, the leading company in job search and recruitment, is a good example. While I hold a Ph.D. in Material Science and a Master in Physics, I am receiving job recommendations such as Technical Program Manager at MongoDB and a Go Developer position at Toptal which are both web developing companies that are not relevant to my background. This feeling of irrelevancy is shared by many users and is a cause of big frustration.

