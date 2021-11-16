EVENT UPDATES

LAS VEGAS (Nov. 17, 2021) – Caesars Entertainment’s World Series of Poker (WSOP®) announced today that the 53rd annual World Series of Poker tournament will be held at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, May 31 – July 19, 2022, with actor, comedian and card player Vince Vaughn named as the event’s official celebrity Master of Ceremonies. Following a successful 17-year run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, the WSOP continues its tradition as the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world at an all-new location. For the first time, the WSOP will be held at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip inside Bally’s and Paris.

