A new &pizza is now open in Rosslyn

By Matt Blitz
arlnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new &pizza location is now open in Rosslyn. The newest Arlington location of the fast-casual pizza eatery, first reported in May, opened yesterday (Monday) at 1800 N. Lynn Street. It replaces Little Beet, which closed in September 2020, and marks &pizza’s 12th Northern Virginia location. “With 58 shops,...

www.arlnow.com

