A new &pizza is now open in Rosslyn

Grab yourself some wings and ribs today.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. Opening a new restaurant here in Tucson has grown increasingly more difficult in recent months. Many of the new establishments have been in the works since before the pandemic, and many have run into numerous problems along the way. From problems receiving necessary materials due to shipping shortages to finding enough workers to staff a restaurant, few things have worked out in favor of local restaurants. And yet, despite that, Jeffrey Flores, his wife Auxi Navarro, and his siblings Keila and Miguel, have moved forward with the opening of not one but two restaurants.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO