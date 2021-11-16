A new &pizza is now open in Rosslyn

August Beverage Company had its grand opening event Oct. 30. This new drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop, located at 1204 Williams Dr, Georgetown, serves hot and iced beverages using the “August Method,” a multistage brewing process that involves a lengthy steeping procedure before it is filtered to create a coffee base that is smoother with a higher concentration of caffeine than traditional brewing methods, according to owner Elizabeth Huennekens. She said she and her husband, John Huennekens, wanted to invest in their community, so they ultimately decided to open August Beverage Co. in Georgetown, which is also where the couple’s signature cold brew has been bottled and distributed to local businesses since 2017.
Comments / 0