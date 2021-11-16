Police presence off Central Boulevard connected to search for 14-year-old boy

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
The Sims House brings a unique historical dining venue to JupiterBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
The Pythons Are Moving North From The Everglades To Loxahatchee Wildlife Preserve 2021J. HarrisLoxahatchee, FL
Charities Receive Donations in South FloridaMIAMIDIARIOFlorida State
New Haven's Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is coming to Delray Beach, PlantationBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
RGF® Environmental Group Wins Business of the Year by Florida Business JournalPowerOn MarketingPalm Beach, FL
Boynton Beach police investigate report of domestic violence
Boynton Beach police are investigating a report of domestic violence in the 100 block of NW 10th Avenue.
Police: Death of teen determined to be homicide
Palm Beach Gardens police have determined the death of the 14-year-old boy found dead Tuesday to be a homicide.
Boynton Beach man fatally struck by 2 cars while crossing Congress Avenue
A 59-year-old man died Friday night while crossing Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach.
Riviera Beach Police Department K-9 officer finds new home
K-9 police dog "Chase", a black Labrador retriever is one lucky dog. He's just been adopted by Officer Cherise Philips.
Volunteers distribute 500 free turkeys in West Palm Beach
On Sunday 500 turkeys were given away in West Palm Beach.
Firearms exchanged for gift cards in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach police collected unwanted firearms in exchange for gift cards on Saturday.
Boca Helping Hands feed hungry families for Thanksgiving
Boca Helping Hands were feeding the hungry for Thanksgiving at different locations throughout Palm Beach County on Saturday.
5-year-old girl recognized for saving grandmother twice
A young child on the Treasure Coast was recognized for her quick thinking and awareness, which saved her grandmother twice in the same month.
14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens
A 14-year-old boy who went for a bicycle ride and didn't return home has been found dead, police say.
PBSO detectives looking for man wanted for battery on elderly woman
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are looking for a man wanted for battery on an elderly woman.
Fire rescue response times left neighbors fending for selves
Some residents in northern Palm Beach County are waiting on average more than 10 minutes for fire rescue to respond to calls for help, and they tell Contact 5 that it's a matter of life and death.
3 pool builders accused of taking $11M, never completing job
Diana Decker paid thousands for a backyard pool last spring, but the job is incomplete, and she blames contractor Ricardo Villarroel.
Turkeys given to families in need in Delray Beach
Hundreds of turkeys were given away to families in need in Delray Beach on Saturday.
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in unincorporated Lake Worth
The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that fatally wounded a man, Tuesday afternoon.
Victim found shot to death in vehicle on Brentwood Boulevard
The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that fatally wounded a man Tuesday afternoon.
Fatal crash shuts down road in Indian River County
The crash occurred near the Treasure Coast Elementary School.
Suspect found not guilty of murder in 2017 SWAT raid
An Indian River County man on trial in connection with a deadly 2017 SWAT raid in Gifford was found not guilty of five of the six charges Friday.
Mental health services partnering with police departments
On the outside, emergency services in our counties may look the same as they were before the pandemic, but that doesn't mean changes haven't happened on the inside.
Where to take pictures with Santa in South Florida
Santa is busy in South Florida. Here’s a list of places he will be making appearances in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
Trial begins for suspect charged after woman killed in raid
Testimony is underway in the Andrew Coffee IV trial in Indian River County.
