ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Selena Gomez's Sweater Hints At Her Relationship Status

By Emily Lee
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dS0QO_0cyLYjWL00

Photo: Getty Images

Rumors about a potential romance between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have been floating around for a while now. Though the pair have never been spotted together or commented on their relationship statuses, theories about them abound .

The latest theory comes after Gomez showed up to Saturday Night Live over the weekend to support her BFF Taylor Swift . Swift was acting as the evening's musical guest and performed 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault).' Ahead of her performance, Swift and Gomez made a cute TikTok together backstage. The video sees Swift calling her "bestie" a "bad b—h" before the camera darts over to Gomez as she giggles.

In the video, Gomez wears a white, cable knit sweater reminiscent of one Evans wore as the character Ransom Drysdale in the 2019 murder mystery film Knives Out . Here's Gomez's sweater:

@taylorswift

OH NO @selenagomez #snl #swifttok

♬ Oh no my bestie is a bad b - Luke Franchina

Here's the sweater Evans rocked for much of his turn in Knives Out :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FL6f_0cyLYjWL00
Photo: Lionsgate

While the sweaters are quite similar, if you look closely you can see they are not the exact same sweater. Not to mention, Evans rocked the sweater as a character in a movie. It's likely that the sweater wasn't even his to begin with.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Selena Gomez's Mom Calls Out Body Shamers After Suffering Double Pneumonia: 'A Miracle I Am Here'

After sharing a magazine cover with her daughter Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey is calling out body shamers on Instagram. Teefey, 45, explained Friday that she recently gained 60 lbs. during a recent hospitalization with life-threatening double pneumonia less than a month before she appeared with Gomez, 29, and their Wondermind co-founder Daniella Pierson on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweaters#Relationship Status#Tiktok#Lionsgate
International Business Times

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Reunite In New TikTok Video

Taylor Swift has reunited with Selena Gomez backstage at “Saturday Night Live.” In a new TikTok video shared Saturday evening, Swift and her longtime BFF are shown lip syncing to a comical video previously posted to the social video sharing app. The short video shows the besties relaxing on a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
In Style

Selena Gomez Wore the Statement-Making Winter Boots That Mildly Break the Internet Every Season

You know the Prada Monolith boot. It debuted on the autumn/winter 2019 runway, and it was absolutely everywhere shortly thereafter. For the last two years, getting your hands on a pair was nearly impossible; the second they were restocked, they were gone, and waitlists were barely any help. If you walked into a Prada store asking for them, you'd receive a laugh from the sales associate. And now that winter is finally upon us, re-escaping their appeal is once again impossible, because seemingly every famous and/or stylish person on the face of the planet is sporting their pair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Help, Everyone Thinks Selena Gomez Is Wearing Chris Evans' 'Knives Out' Sweater

Today in NO ONE IS OKAY, people think Selena Gomez is out here in Chris Evans' iconic white cable knit sweater from Knives Out. Confused? Wondering if you read that wrong? Allow me to catch you up. Back in early October, fans started speculating that Selena and Chris were dating based on *fake* photos of them hanging out in LA (again, the photos were not! real!), as well as the fact that Chris started following Sel on Instagram. That, coupled with the revelation that Selena once called Chris her celebrity crush, was pretty much enough to make the internet spiral.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

See Selena Gomez Make a Messy Holiday Dish With Chef Jamie Oliver

Watch: Selena Gomez Proves Her Knife Skills to Jamie Oliver. Selena Gomez just blessed us with an early holiday gift, so if you're ready come and get it. Selena has been sleighing the game with her cooking show, Selena + Chef, for two seasons and the singer is back for a third with more chefs, more recipes, more friends and family, and a whole lot more fun. The series raised $360,000 for 23 organizations during its first two seasons, with guest chef highlighting a different charity in each episode. The excitement continues this season on HBO Max with chefs including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Gabe Kennedy, Kwame Onwuachi, Sophia Roe and more, as they make group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays and holidays.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez’s Red Holiday Manicure Comes With an Edgy, Slightly Unpractical Twist

Red manicure season is somehow already upon us, and Selena Gomez is showing the world how to bring a bit of edge to the classic nail trend. The Only Murders in the Building star recently paid a visit to her trusty manicurist, Tom Bachik, and walked away with the coolest nail art we've laid eyes on this week. Bachik first painted Gomez's nails with a matte maroon polish and then kicked the nostalgic factor up a notch by piercing several of her tips with teeny-tiny hoops. He also adhered a metallic semicircle and matching stud to each ring finger for an extra flair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez Introduces Her Latest Venture: Wondermind, an "Ecosystem For Mental Fitness"

Selena Gomez is turning her years of mental health advocacy into something more tenable. The star announced on Nov. 18 the forthcoming launch of Wondermind, a mental health company she'll head with her mom, Mandy Teefey, and media entrepreneur Daniella Pierson, who previously founded The Newsette. Wondermind was described in a press release as a platform that "destigmatizes and democratizes mental health," and Teefey said, "We hope to be the one stop shop for all mental fitness and conversation."
MENTAL HEALTH
newbeauty.com

Selena Gomez Is Launching a Mental Fitness Platform

We work out our bodies, but what about our minds? That is the question at the root of Selena Gomez’s new endeavor, Wondermind. The star has teamed up with her mother, Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson, the founder and CEO of The Newsette. The new platform will provide resources and a community geared towards achieving “mental fitness.”
FITNESS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

108K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy