How Selena Gomez's Sweater Hints At Her Relationship Status

Photo: Getty Images

Rumors about a potential romance between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have been floating around for a while now. Though the pair have never been spotted together or commented on their relationship statuses, theories about them abound .

The latest theory comes after Gomez showed up to Saturday Night Live over the weekend to support her BFF Taylor Swift . Swift was acting as the evening's musical guest and performed 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault).' Ahead of her performance, Swift and Gomez made a cute TikTok together backstage. The video sees Swift calling her "bestie" a "bad b—h" before the camera darts over to Gomez as she giggles.

In the video, Gomez wears a white, cable knit sweater reminiscent of one Evans wore as the character Ransom Drysdale in the 2019 murder mystery film Knives Out . Here's Gomez's sweater:

Here's the sweater Evans rocked for much of his turn in Knives Out :

Photo: Lionsgate

While the sweaters are quite similar, if you look closely you can see they are not the exact same sweater. Not to mention, Evans rocked the sweater as a character in a movie. It's likely that the sweater wasn't even his to begin with.